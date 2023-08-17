The Launchpad Ranks No. 123 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This moment is a massive shout-out to our incredible customers and our rockstar team. Together, we've been building something seriously special. Our game-changing B2B SaaS technology matchmaking marketplace is shaking things up and changing the game." - Tonya Turrell, CEO of The Launchpad. Tweet this

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 3900%, The Launchpad Ranks No. 123 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, August 15, 2023 – Inc. revealed today that The Launchpad ranks No. 123 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's a humbling recognition to land at #123 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the U.S. This recognition isn't just about growth, it's a celebration of the enduring spirit of innovation that drives us," said Tonya Turrell, CEO of The Launchpad. "This moment is a massive shout-out to our incredible customers and our rockstar team. Together, we've been building something seriously special. Our game-changing B2B SaaS technology matchmaking marketplace is shaking things up and changing the game. We're on a mission to change the way technology is marketed, bought and sold."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"We experienced tremendous growth because our priority was to stay in service to IT customers since our inception," explained Turrell. "When the pandemic hit, we were uniquely poised to support IT leaders during a time of unprecedented chaos and uncertainty. Because technology mediates almost every single interaction in business, IT leaders were key players in their company's crisis-response plans. They had to flip to remote work models and ensure their organizations could manage the huge and sudden spike in demand for remote-working capacity. They had to keep their guard up for the rapid increase in cyber threats. With disruption to global supply chains and microchip shortages, sourcing technology wasn't easy. As a matchmaker, we were able to hear the needs of our IT community and help them source the technology and partners they needed to be able to shift to remote work securely and keep their businesses running and their staff employed and productive. Just by staying in service to our IT customers, we emerged stronger than ever with an astonishing 3900% growth from 2019 to 2022, right in the heart of a global pandemic."

The Launchpad's mission revolves around reshaping the technology marketing and sales landscape. They've recognized that conventional lead generation methods are no longer effective, which has led them to engineer an ingenious platform catering to the evolving needs of both technology buyers and sellers. Their unwavering commitment to putting the IT buyer's needs first has translated into remarkable triumphs, with their platform consistently delivering top-notch, actionable matches for technology sellers. Their pride lies in catalyzing authentic connections that blossom into impactful partnerships. Their journey has been characterized by a continuous cycle of improvements, honing their platform based on real-world application and user insights. With a finger on the pulse of the ever-shifting tech market, they stand at the vanguard of transforming how technology transactions occur, ensuring their partners achieve unmatched business prosperity.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

