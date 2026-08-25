The Law Offices of Michael J.S. Pontone Offers Free Consultations to NYC Tenants Facing Illegally High Rent

"There are a lot of factors that dictate a property's legal status, and they may not always be obvious," say Michael J.S. Pontone and Nina Oksman, the partners of MJSP. "Our goal is to use our legal expertise in NYC's rent regulation to empower tenants to secure the stable, fair rent they deserve." Post this

"There are a lot of factors that dictate a property's legal status, and they may not always be obvious," say Michael J.S. Pontone and Nina Oksman, the partners of MJSP. "Our goal is to use our legal expertise in NYC's rent regulation to empower tenants to secure the stable, fair rent they deserve."

To lower the barrier to legal clarity, The Law Offices of Michael J.S. Pontone provides an initial consultation at no cost to evaluate a tenant's circumstances and discuss possible next steps.

Tenants who suspect they are being overcharged or want to confirm their building's regulatory standing can learn more and connect with MJSP by visiting www.pontonelaw.com/rent-regulation-law/.

About The Law Offices of Michael J.S. Pontone

The Law Offices of Michael J.S. Pontone, Esq. is located at 233 Broadway, Suite 2340, New York, NY 10279. Leveraging a combined professional experience of over 20 years, the firm provides accessible, robust legal counsel across multiple practice areas, including Tenant Law, Loft Law, Employment Claims, and Personal Injury. The firm has represented clients across the five boroughs of New York City since 2015.

Media Contact

The Law Offices of Michael J.S. Pontone, Esq., The Law Offices of Michael J.S. Pontone, Esq., 1 917-648-8784, [email protected], www.pontonelaw.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Michael J.S. Pontone, Esq.