The Law Offices of Ronald A. Ziff Announces Los Angeles Address Change to Encino, California

I am pleased with the recent change to Encino, California, which makes it more convenient for clients as well as the procedural business dealings of the law firm. Post this

No interruptions are anticipated; the business will continue to operate seamlessly as a result of the address change.

"I am pleased with the recent change to Encino, California, which makes it more convenient for clients as well as the procedural business dealings of the law firm," says California Direct Appeals Attorney Ronald A. Ziff.

A former California prosecutor, Criminal Defense Attorney Ronald A. Ziff is extremely familiar with both sides of the legal argument. Your case will benefit immensely from his experience. Largely known as one of the top Southern California criminal defense attorneys, Ziff routinely tackles and succeeds in difficult cases. His savvy negotiating skills and unique courtroom presence are very much what Los Angeles needs and is why his services are routinely sought after. Additionally, Criminal Defense and Appellate Attorney Ronald A. Ziff has been helping clients meet the strict time limits associated with the filing and processing of California direct appeals.

The Lawyer's Lawyer

Mr. Ziff's skillful talents are requested by both defendants and fellow lawyers alike. He has a history of winning cases for doctors so that they keep their professional licenses, and he is no stranger to representing attorneys in white-collar, criminal defense, and appellate matters. Don't be fooled by his patient demeanor; like a chess master, Ron Ziff knows exactly when to move.

About The Law Offices of Ronald A. Ziff

Located in the Los Angeles area and practicing throughout Southern California, The Law Offices of Ronald A. Ziff provides unparalleled California criminal defense and exceptional representation in California criminal appeals. Ronald A. Ziff has established reputations in the Los Angeles area for his successes in tough California criminal appeal cases. For more information about getting started with a direct appeal of your criminal conviction and/or prison sentence, call The Law Offices of Ronald A. Ziff at (888) 953-9433 or visit http://www.socalcriminalappeals.com.

Media Contact

Ronald A. Ziff, The Law Offices of Ronald A. Ziff, (888) 953-9433, [email protected], https://www.socalcriminalappeals.com/

SOURCE The Law Offices of Ronald A. Ziff