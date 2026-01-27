The Lawyer Top 20 Cases validates Opus 2's ongoing market leadership

Over the past five years, the company has successfully delivered the majority of cases featured in the annual list, cementing a longstanding reputation for innovation and excellence.

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opus 2, a leading legal software and services provider, today reaffirms its position as the partner of choice for the world's most complex and consequential disputes. From 2020-2025, Opus 2 has delivered foundational technology and hearing services to 70 percent of The Lawyer Top 20 Cases, demonstrating the company's unmatched experience, scalability, and adaptability.

Published annually, The Lawyer's Top 20 Cases recognise the most significant, high-profile matters heard in England and Wales. Trusted by legal teams operating at the highest levels of scrutiny and complexity, Opus 2 is projected to enable the majority of cases included in The Lawyer Top 20 Cases of 2026, published recently.

Looking back at cases underpinned by Opus 2 from the Top 20 in 2024-2025, highlights include:

Dr Rachael Kent v Apple - 2025

Opus 2 supported the landmark Dr Rachael Kent v Apple hearing, featured in The Lawyer Top 20 Cases of 2025, with the Competition Appeal Tribunal unanimously ruling in favour of Dr Rachael Kent in collective proceedings brought on behalf of approximately 36 million iPhone and iPad users in the UK.

Pan-NOx Emissions Group Litigation (Dieselgate) - 2025

The ongoing Pan-NOx Emissions Group Litigation (Dieselgate) is the largest group action in English legal history, involving over 1.2 million claimants and claims valued at up to £6 billion against multiple vehicle manufacturers. Opus 2's software and services underpin the case, having been tailored to the case's venue, scale, and complexity.

Skatteforvaltningen v Solo Capital Partners LLP and others (SKAT) - 2024

The power of Opus 2's technology was validated last year in Mr Justice Andrew Baker's judgment in the SKAT litigation, another of The Lawyer Top 20 Cases of 2024, which sat for 108 days. He stated that "the service from Opus 2 was so good and so helpful that I am not at all sure I could in fact identify how, really, we could have managed without it, or something like it."

Additional cases supported by Opus 2

The Lawyer Top 20 Cases of 2024 and 2025 also included Municipio De Mariana and others v BHP Group and Vale, Premier League v Manchester City FC, the Russian aircraft claims, and The Public Institution For Social Security v Al-Rajaan and others, which illustrate the global nature of proceedings hosted in London courtrooms and venues.

Opus 2 serves as the foundation for these cases, enabling them to be heard efficiently and effectively while successfully navigating location, data volume, confidentiality, and connection complexities.

"Our teams and technical experts support our clients in courtrooms and arbitral venues daily. When it comes to disputes, we've seen almost everything, which means we're ready for anything," said Charlie Harrel, COO, Opus 2. "That is why we're trusted by the best litigators and disputes lawyers in the world to enable their matters, from the ordinary and routine to the unfathomably complex."

About Opus 2

For more than 15 years, Opus 2 has developed award-winning solutions trusted by the most successful law firms. Used in thousands of proceedings around the world, Opus 2 transforms how lawyers and other legal professionals work by eliminating inefficiencies and connecting them with the collaborative software they need to work smarter and more effectively together. The company also delivers the essential technology and expertise needed to conduct resolution proceedings in the most modern, seamless, and secure way possible.

