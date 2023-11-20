The leader in Partner Marketing, Mindmatrix, launches Partner Marketing University & Certification Course

Harbinder Khera, CEO at Mindmatrix said "Our aim is to provide a comprehensive learning experience that equips individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in the competitive partner marketing environment." Post this

Designed for busy professionals, Mindmatrix's partner marketing course provides bite-sized content that is interesting, easy-to-consume and understand and offers a lot of flexibility. The participants can take it at their own pace and as many times as they wish. Offering over 25 hours of Partner Marketing content, the course includes videos, PDFs, presentations, interactive quizzes and even ready-to-deploy partner marketing templates.

The course is designed for both, new as well as experienced marketing professionals. It is free of cost and the participants don't have to pay any course or registration fees. Participants can simply sign up for the course using their LinkedIn account and get access to the course materials. The course, with its comprehensive curriculum and all-round approach is great for those aspiring to become partner marketing professionals, and also for existing partner marketing professionals seeking further growth.

The course content covers the following topics-

Partner marketing basics

Expectations from a partner marketing role

Partner ecosystem basics

Creating winning partner marketing content

Defining partner marketing and personalization attributes

Understanding different partner marketing and sales tactics

Understanding the impact of the buyer's journey on partner marketing

MDF and Co-op marketing strategies

Driving partner marketing engagement effectively

Measuring partner marketing effectiveness

Understanding the role of partner marketing concierge services in effective partner marketing

Partner sales enablement: Fixing the leaky sales funnel

Building a successful partner referral program

Account-based partner marketing & sales

Capturing partner feedback and using it to enhance partner engagement

Partner marketing tools and vendor landscape

Getting accredited by Mindmatrix, a leader in partner marketing technology since 1998, also adds significant value to the participants' professional qualifications while helping them grow as partner marketing professionals.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Partner Marketing Certification course as a valuable resource for professionals in the partner marketing community," said Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix. "Our aim is to provide a comprehensive learning experience that equips individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in the competitive partner marketing environment."

Since its launch, more than a hundred partner marketing professionals have signed up for the Mindmatrix Partner Marketing Certification Course. One of them is Theresa Caragol, Founder & CEO of AchieveUnite Inc., who said, "The Partner Marketing University fills a major gap in our industry around general partner marketing education. We have worked with and educated tens of thousands of Partnership and Channel professionals, and commonality across nearly 100%, is that they learn as they grow. Partner Marketing is more important than ever to every vendor's partnering, ecosystem and channel strategy. Up until now, there was not a baseline marketing certification for the industry. I see this as a powerful educational tool and even a prerequisite to our programs. I encourage leaders to check it out."

Sophy Gray, Managing Director at The Marketing Bee has also taken the Mindmatrix Partner Marketing Certification Course. According to Sophy, "This is an outstanding resource, providing a well-structured learning path to elevate individuals in channel marketing roles." She said she could see the Mindmatrix Parnter Marketing Certification fast becoming a benchmark and badge to be proud of. "A huge well done to Mindmatrix for making this freely available to the industry, we'll certainly be promoting it into our communities." she added.

To learn more about the Mindmatrix Partner Marketing University, please visit-

To sign up for the Mindmatrix Partner Marketing Certification Course, using your LinkedIn profile, please visit - https://www.mindmatrix.net/partner-marketing-university/

