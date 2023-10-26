The Leadership Consortium Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

"We believe inclusive leadership is a critical lever for business growth. We enable and accelerate leaders during the moments of inflection when our client companies need leaders at their best." - Cara Shortsleeve, CEO & Co-Founder of TLC Post this

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"We are honored to be included on Inc's Second Annual Power Partner's list of high performing B2B companies," stated Cara Shortsleeve, Co-Founder and CEO of The Leadership Consortium ("TLC"). "We believe inclusive leadership is a critical lever for business growth. We enable and accelerate leaders during the moments of inflection when our client companies need leaders at their best. This award acknowledges our deep commitment to our clients and the 4,500+ leaders we have accelerated over the last five years."

Since 2018, TLC has been on a mission to change the look and feel of leadership at the world's most innovative and high growth companies including Google, IBM, Bose, HubSpot, State Farm, and SurveyMonkey. TLC has revolutionized the leadership development space and created one of the most well respected and high impact leadership development programs today.

The TLC Leaders Program is delivered by industry experts and management professors from elite MBA programs, including Harvard Business School, and integrates three key components - content, community and coaching - to drive transformation. TLC has graduated over 4,500 senior leaders across 80+ companies spanning 50+ countries. Over 65% of TLC participants identify as being from historically underrepresented groups. Leaders emerge from TLC as stronger, more confident leaders and better managers of their teams and businesses.

The TLC program delivers strong ROI. Among leaders who attended TLC programming, 95% reported increased confidence in both current and future leadership roles and 98% reported a heightened positive perception towards their respective organizations. The ultimate uptick in inclusive leadership is measurable: in a recent longitudinal study with a Fortune 100 technology company, leaders who participated in TLC programming experienced a 20-22% increase in career velocity vs the look-alike control group.

TLC's pioneering approach, stalwart commitment to inclusion as a lever for business success, and measurable positive outcomes for client organizations distinguish TLC as a trailblazer in the field of leadership development.

To view the complete list of winners, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023. The November 2023 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 31, 2023.

About The Leadership Consortium

Founded by renowned Harvard Business School Professor Frances Frei, best-selling author Anne Morriss, and technology executive Cara Shortsleeve, The Leadership Consortium helps best-in-class organizations create the conditions for more and varied leaders to thrive. Since 2018, TLC has been delivering custom advisory work, executive coaching, and an innovative leadership accelerator program called the TLC Leaders Program. Leaders emerge from TLC programming better prepared to lead stronger teams and bring a broader strategic mindset to their businesses, markets, and communities. For more information, visit www.theleadershipconsortium.org

