The Leading Consumer Gift Card Expert Joins eGifter to Elevate "Everything" Gift Cards

For over a decade, Shelley Hunter—known to millions as 'The Gift Card Girlfriend'—has guided consumers through the world of gift cards. Now, she's bringing her expertise to eGifter, elevating awareness of a company that has been innovating consumer, reward, and merchant solutions for years.
HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eGifter, a leading innovator in digital gifting solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Shelley Hunter as Director of Communications and Content Strategy. Hunter, a widely recognized gift card industry expert, brings more than a decade of experience championing transparency, security, and consumer-friendly gift card solutions.
Formerly known as "The Gift Card Girlfriend," Hunter has been a trusted voice in the industry, frequently featured in major media outlets such as USA Today, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, ABC News, CBS Evening News, and more. Her deep expertise in consumer education, gift card industry trends, and the technology behind digital gifting makes her an invaluable addition to the eGifter team as the company continues to redefine the future of gift cards.
"For years, I have helped consumers find the best gift card options, avoid pitfalls, and make gift cards more personal," said Hunter. "eGifter is leading the charge in innovation, security, and global gift card expansion, and I'm thrilled to join a company that aligns with my passion for making gift cards smarter, safer, and more engaging."
At eGifter, Hunter will focus on expanding thought leadership, enhancing content strategy, and driving consumer engagement through education and innovation. She will play a key role in promoting eGifter's cutting-edge solutions, including AI-assisted tools that empower merchants, corporate customers, and partners to maximize the value of stored funds across various applications. These include powering personalized sales to consumers, selling to businesses for incentives and rewards, appeasement, and merchandise returns, all while managing fraud risks.
"Shelley is the foremost consumer authority on gift cards, and we are honored to welcome her to eGifter," said Tyler Roye, CEO of eGifter. "Her expertise will be instrumental as we continue to elevate 'everything' gift cards—offering best-in-class digital gift card solutions for consumers and businesses alike."
As eGifter expands its reach, Hunter's insights and leadership will further position the company as the go-to platform for modern gift card experiences. After testing hundreds of gift card programs, she knows what makes a great gift card experience. Discover what features drew Hunter to eGifter's approach, or connect to explore the future of digital gifting at corporate.egifter.com.
About eGifter
eGifter is a leading gift card technology company providing solutions for merchants, channel partners, corporate buyers, and consumers.
Our eGifting Platform™ for merchants includes e-commerce sites for first-party B2C and B2B sales, tools for guest appeasement and merchandise returns, and gift card inventory management systems. The Platform is PCI compliant, mobile responsive, and can be deployed in any language and/or currency. For more information on eGifter Merchant Solutions, visit corporate.egifter.com.
The eGifter Rewards™ suite of services provides a simple and cost-effective solution for businesses looking to send gift cards as rewards or incentives. eGifter Rewards has over 3,000 top gift card brands worldwide, an easy-to-use, secure website, the eGifter Gift Card API™, and flexible integration options. For more information on eGifter Reward and Incentives Solution, visit eGifterRewards.com.
