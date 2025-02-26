The Leading Consumer Gift Card Expert Joins eGifter to Elevate "Everything" Gift Cards

"I'm thrilled to join a company that aligns with my passion for making gift cards smarter, safer, and more engaging." ~Shelley Hunter Post this

"For years, I have helped consumers find the best gift card options, avoid pitfalls, and make gift cards more personal," said Hunter. "eGifter is leading the charge in innovation, security, and global gift card expansion, and I'm thrilled to join a company that aligns with my passion for making gift cards smarter, safer, and more engaging."

At eGifter, Hunter will focus on expanding thought leadership, enhancing content strategy, and driving consumer engagement through education and innovation. She will play a key role in promoting eGifter's cutting-edge solutions, including AI-assisted tools that empower merchants, corporate customers, and partners to maximize the value of stored funds across various applications. These include powering personalized sales to consumers, selling to businesses for incentives and rewards, appeasement, and merchandise returns, all while managing fraud risks.

"Shelley is the foremost consumer authority on gift cards, and we are honored to welcome her to eGifter," said Tyler Roye, CEO of eGifter. "Her expertise will be instrumental as we continue to elevate 'everything' gift cards—offering best-in-class digital gift card solutions for consumers and businesses alike."

As eGifter expands its reach, Hunter's insights and leadership will further position the company as the go-to platform for modern gift card experiences. After testing hundreds of gift card programs, she knows what makes a great gift card experience. Discover what features drew Hunter to eGifter's approach, or connect to explore the future of digital gifting at corporate.egifter.com.

About eGifter

eGifter is a leading gift card technology company providing solutions for merchants, channel partners, corporate buyers, and consumers.

Our eGifting Platform™ for merchants includes e-commerce sites for first-party B2C and B2B sales, tools for guest appeasement and merchandise returns, and gift card inventory management systems. The Platform is PCI compliant, mobile responsive, and can be deployed in any language and/or currency. For more information on eGifter Merchant Solutions, visit corporate.egifter.com.

The eGifter Rewards™ suite of services provides a simple and cost-effective solution for businesses looking to send gift cards as rewards or incentives. eGifter Rewards has over 3,000 top gift card brands worldwide, an easy-to-use, secure website, the eGifter Gift Card API™, and flexible integration options. For more information on eGifter Reward and Incentives Solution, visit eGifterRewards.com.

Media Contact

Shelley Hunter, eGifter, 1 516-882-1200, [email protected], www.egifter.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE eGifter