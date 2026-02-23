The Learning Tree ABA to Host Ribbon Cutting for Hunt Valley ABA Therapy Center for Children with Autism in Maryland

The Learning Tree ABA, a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy in Maryland, will host a ribbon cutting and community open house on April 26, 2026, to celebrate its Hunt Valley therapy center. For families navigating an autism diagnosis or exploring support for their child, this event offers a chance to step into a space designed with care, understanding and real-life progress in mind. The Hunt Valley center provides a welcoming environment for in-center ABA therapy, while services are also available in-home and in school settings across Maryland—so families can get support in the places that feel most comfortable and familiar. Through a play-based Natural Environment Teaching approach, children with autism receive individualized, evidence-based ABA therapy focused on building communication, independence and everyday life skills. Families seeking ABA therapy in Maryland are warmly invited to tour the center, meet the team and learn what support can look like for their child in a setting built on compassion, trust and meaningful growth.

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Learning Tree ABA, a provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy in Maryland, will host a ribbon cutting and community open house on Sunday, April 26, 2026, to celebrate its Hunt Valley therapy center and its continued service to families across Maryland.

Located at 119 Lakefront Drive, Hunt Valley, MD 21030, the 10,000-square-foot center has been serving children with autism spectrum disorder and their families throughout Hunt Valley, Towson, Timonium, Cockeysville and other Maryland communities. The event marks a formal celebration of the center's growth and impact since opening.

"This center has become a place where children are learning, growing and making meaningful progress every day," said Evelyn Fromowitz, director of The Learning Tree ABA. "We're excited to celebrate alongside the families and community members who have been part of this journey."

Families searching for ABA therapy in Hunt Valley, Maryland, or autism services throughout Maryland can learn more at https://www.thelearningtreeaba.com.

A comprehensive approach to ABA therapy

The Learning Tree ABA provides individualized, evidence-based therapy using Natural Environment Teaching, a play-based approach that integrates learning into real-life situations.

Each child's program is developed by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and tailored to their specific needs, strengths and goals. Services focus on building:

Communication and language skills

Daily living and independence skills

Emotional regulation and social interaction

Positive behavior development through reinforcement strategies

Children receive one-on-one support from trained Behavior Technicians in both structured and naturalistic settings designed to promote skill development.

ABA therapy services across Maryland

In addition to center-based services in Hunt Valley, The Learning Tree ABA provides:

This flexible model allows children to develop and generalize skills in the environments where they live, learn and interact.

Family-centered care and support

The organization emphasizes a family-centered approach, providing support beyond clinical services. Families receive:

A dedicated care coordinator for non-clinical support

Ongoing parent training led by a Board Certified Behavior Analyst

Regular communication and progress updates

Insurance support, including verification and authorization

The Learning Tree ABA is in-network with Maryland Medicaid plans and accepts most commercial insurance providers, helping increase access to autism services across the region.

Ribbon cutting and open house event

The community is invited to attend the Hunt Valley center celebration:

Sunday, April 26, 2026

10 a.m. — Ribbon cutting ceremony

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Open house and family event

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility, meet clinical staff and learn more about ABA therapy services available in Baltimore County.

About The Learning Tree ABA

The Learning Tree ABA provides Applied Behavior Analysis therapy for children with autism spectrum disorder throughout Maryland. Using a Natural Environment Teaching approach and a family-centered philosophy, the organization helps children develop communication, independence and life skills through individualized care delivered in-center, at home and in school settings.

For more information, visit https://www.thelearningtreeaba.com, call (410) 205-9493 or email [email protected].

Location

The Learning Tree ABA – Hunt Valley Center

119 Lakefront Drive

Hunt Valley, MD 21030

Media Contact

Evelyn Fromowitz, The Learning Tree ABA, 1 4102059493 2001, [email protected], thelearningtreeaba.com

SOURCE The Learning Tree ABA