The Leaven Group Selects FirstService Residential to Manage its Latest High-Rise Condominium

"We have had many successful projects in the past with FirstService, and their pre-development services are extremely valuable to us because we are entering a new market geographically," stated Brian Lu, The Leaven Group's Founding Partner. Post this

The Leaven Group's Founding Partner, Brian Lu, stated, "We have had many successful projects in the past with FirstService, and their pre-development services are extremely valuable to us because we are entering a new market geographically."

Located next to Cotton Bayou State Park, which offers easy access to hiking, boating, fishing, and mountain biking, residences at Solis will feature magnificent views of the Gulf of Mexico. Taking center stage, the condominium's resort-style amenities, serviced by FirstService Residential, will keep this community thriving. Whether it's morning coffee from the in-lobby barista, a drink at the tiki bar by the lazy river and pools, or beach service at the cabana, residents and guests will enjoy best-in-class hospitality and lifestyle solutions.

"We are thrilled to forge this partnership with Solis. With our deep commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients, we are fully committed to bringing an array of world-class, lifestyle-driven services to residents," said Landy Labadie, vice president of community solutions at FirstService Residential. "We will spare no effort in making Solis an unbeatable haven for those seeking the ultimate in luxury living."

Solis will be made up of two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom units averaging 3,000 square feet – plenty of space for families who want to vacation alone or with friends. Open-concept kitchens with modern fixtures and finishes will spill into expansive living areas. Outside, spacious balconies will offer stunning views. Every last detail is intended to facilitate the excitement and relaxation of travel without having to leave behind the creature comforts of home.

Pre-sales have begun at Solis. Visit the sales center (25802 Perdido Beach Blvd., Orange Beach, AL 36561) or SolisOB.com for more information.

To learn more about how FirstService Residential can help developers and boards achieve their vision for their community, visit fsresidential.com.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About The Leaven Group

The Leaven Group is a thoughtful, community-focused real estate developer with roots in Athens, Georgia—and a vision to be a catalyst for transformation in communities across the U.S. Drawing upon a diverse property portfolio, The Group focuses on mixed-use, value add/re-use and multifamily development. We serve the Southeast's emerging growth market in a holistic way that creates spaces for living, work, retail, entertainment and recreation. Our focus: building up communities while building the right uses for parcels at the right time and in the right markets.

Media Contact

Lauren Schreier, FirstService Residential, 954.378.1092, [email protected], www.fsresidential.com

SOURCE FirstService Residential