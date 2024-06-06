The Left Bank Writers Retreat in Paris Announces Better-with-a-friend Discount for September Writing Workshop and Travel Experience

"It's just fun to share a special travel experience like this with a friend," says Left Bank Writers Retreat host Worden. Post this

"I've noticed with our writers at the Left Bank Writers Retreat that over the years we've had many attend with a friend and have witnessed how the collaboration can enhance their writing process – and continue as writing support after our time in Paris ends," says Worden. "At the same time, it's just fun to share a special travel experience like this with a friend, so it seemed natural to encourage writers to bring a friend through this special discount."

The Left Bank Writers Retreat is named for the now-famous writers and artists who formed a small, tight-knit creative community of friends on Paris's Left Bank during the 1920s. Ernest Hemingway, Gertrude Stein, Ezra Pound, James Joyce and F. Scott Fitzgerald are some of the expats who wrote in Paris, congregating in the city's cafes and bars to share ideas. During the September retreat, participants experiment with many of the Left Bank writers' techniques while visiting sites related to their time in the city.

Paris is the ultimate location for the Left Bank Writers Retreat's signature mix of Hemingway-centric, one-on-one writing instruction and immersive literary travel experience, visiting the many cafes, parks and museums that Ernest Hemingway frequented when he arrived in the City of Light over 100 years ago.

Tuition for this year's August 31-September 6 session is $2,199 – and only $1,999 for two friends who register together for the experience by June 15, 2024. Tuition includes morning workshops, breakfast, lunch each day at a specially selected restaurant, snacks, museum passes, literary tours, Seine boat ride, Metro tickets and a farewell dinner celebration. A sample itinerary of the daily activities can be seen here. Writers arrange their own lodging and transportation to Paris and can reserve their spot in the Left Bank Writers Retreat with a $500 deposit – fully refundable through July 1, 2024 – on the website registration page.

About the Left Bank Writers Retreat:

The Left Bank Writers Retreat was founded and is hosted by author, editor and Hemingway expert Darla Worden, whose lifelong obsession with Ernest Hemingway led her to Paris, where she founded the small-group writing workshop to share the city's remarkable literary history, including the haunts and writing tips of Hemingway and other famous Left Bank Writers of the 1920s and 30s. Worden is editor in chief of Mountain Living magazine and has written widely for a variety of magazines. Her book, "Cockeyed Happy" (Chicago Review Press), on Ernest Hemingway's time spent in Wyoming is available in hardcover and paperback, and Worden presented her research at the Hemingway Society International Conference in Sheridan, Wyoming, in 2022. Now entering its 10th year, the Left Bank Writers Retreat takes place August 31 – September 6, 2024, on the historic Île Saint-Louis in the heart of Paris. For information or to register, visit leftbankwriters.com or follow on Facebook (@leftbankwritersretreat).

Media Contact

Anne M. Parsons, Word PR + Marketing, 3035484611, [email protected]

SOURCE Left Bank Writers