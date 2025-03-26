The LegalTech Fund Invests in Digital Executive Protection Leader BlackCloak

"BlackCloak's mission is in lockstep with our vision of enhancing security and trust in the digital age." Post this

"BlackCloak was founded to solve the growing challenge of protecting corporate executives and their family members in their personal and digital lives as well as high-profile individuals. With decades of experience across cybersecurity, privacy, and engineering, our team pioneered a concierge privacy and cybersecurity platform to holistically safeguard executives and their families from online threats," said Dr. Chris Pierson, Founder and CEO of BlackCloak. "We are beyond excited to be part of The LegalTech Fund portfolio. We look forward to their partnership and support as we continue to advance Digital Executive Protection with innovative technologies and services."

"We are thrilled to welcome BlackCloak to The LegalTech Fund family," said Gordon Crenshaw, Partner with The LegalTech Fund. "BlackCloak's mission is in lockstep with our vision of enhancing security and trust in the digital age. The team's proactive cybersecurity services protect individuals and the organizations they lead by preventing sophisticated cyber threats, giving their clients and their families support and peace of mind. Our investment in BlackCloak represents an incredible opportunity to help the company strengthen its already deep connectivity and partnerships in the broad legal industry."

BlackCloak offers a purpose-built, comprehensive platform and services to safeguard executives and their families from online threats across every facet of their connected worlds — from smart devices and online accounts to home networks. Services include data broker removal, sophisticated privacy protections, and 24/7/365 monitoring and safeguarding of their devices, home networks, and smart home technology. Its bespoke solutions and around-the-clock expert care deliver peace of mind to clients in knowing their family, identity, reputation, and finances are secured.

For more information about BlackCloak's Digital Executive Protection services, visit https://blackcloak.io/digital-executive-protection-framework.

About BlackCloak

BlackCloak protects corporate executives and high-profile individuals from cybersecurity, privacy, financial, and other reputational risks. Used by Fortune 500 companies across all industries, the BlackCloak Concierge Cybersecurity & Privacy™ Platform is a holistic solution that includes mobile and desktop apps and concierge support. Executives and high-profile individuals gain complete peace of mind knowing their family, reputation, and finances are secured. Companies rest assured that their brand, intellectual property, data, and finances are protected against threats from executives without invading their personal lives. Learn more at www.blackcloak.io, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About The LegalTech Fund

The LegalTech Fund (TLTF) is a category-defining investment firm that partners with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to transform the world of law. With a deep understanding of the legaltech landscape, TLTF provides strategic investment and support to innovative companies as the first purpose-built investment firm dedicated to this space. For more information, visit www.legaltech.com.

