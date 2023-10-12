"The Legend of the Black Rooster" Short Film, Celebrating Chianti Classico's Iconic Symbol

A cinematic revelation that unveils the mystique surrounding the iconic Chianti Classico trademark

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a remarkable departure, the Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico, known for its exceptional wines, ventured into film production with the premiere of "The Legend of the Black Rooster" at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino.

Produced by the Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico and meticulously crafted by the Swolly agency, this 15-minute short film brings to life the mystique of the Chianti Classico trademark. Set in the Middle Ages, the film tells the story of how the Communes of Florence and Siena resolved their conflict over Chianti Classico lands with the help of a black rooster's crow.

"The Legend" captures the essence of this iconic tale, revealing the characters' depth and the beauty of the Chianti Classico region through stunning cinematography at Castello di Brolio and Castello di Gabbiano.

A prelude screening of the film was held on February 14th at the Stazione Leopolda as part of the Chianti Classico Collection event.

Giovanni Manetti, President of the Consorzio, underscored the significance of the Black Rooster emblem, uniting producers and the community in celebrating their shared identity.

Directed by Daniele Palmi and Matteo De Nicolò of Swolly Studio, "The Legend of the Black Rooster" promised to be a captivating experience.

About the Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico:

The Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico exists to protect, oversee, and valorize the Chianti Classico denomination. Since the Consortium's founding in 1924, the organization has changed its name and the design of its logo, the Black Rooster, which since 2005 has been the trademark of the whole denomination. As one of the premier institutional organizations in the European Union in the grape-growing and winemaking sector, the Consortium represents 96 percent of the DOCG production. The entire production chain is supervised by a public tracking system, which enables consumers all over the world to check the bottle they've purchased via the Consortium's website. The Consortium also conducts research and development in the agronomic and enological fields, in collaboration with prestigious educational and research institutes. For more information, please visit http://www.chianticlassico.com.

