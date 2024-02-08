The Leopard at des Artistes Introduces New Executive Chef, Vincenzo Adamo

I am grateful for the opportunity to lead The Leopard as its Executive Chef. I am eager to bring my culinary vision to life, ensuring that each dish reflects the true essence of Italian gastronomy for our guests to savor Post this

In 2022, Chef Vincenzo joined The Leopard at des Artistes team as Sous Chef, showcasing his culinary prowess and dedication to the art of Italian cuisine. In recognition of his exceptional skills and commitment to excellence, Vincenzo has been promoted to the position of Executive Chef in 2024. Chef Vincenzo says. "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead The Leopard as its Executive Chef. This promotion underscores the hard work and commitment we've put into crafting a memorable dining experience. I am eager to bring my culinary vision to life, ensuring that each dish reflects the true essence of Italian gastronomy for our guests to savor."

The Leopard at des Artistes, a proud member of the Il Gattopardo Group, continues to uphold a rich legacy that traces back to the storied Café des Artistes. Originally the communal restaurant for the illustrious residents of the Hotel Des Artistes, the cafe was the gathering place for creative minds such as Isadora Duncan, Noel Coward, and Norman Rockwell. Revived in 2011 by Paula and Gianfranco Sorrentino, and Il Gattopardo Chef Partner Vito Gnazzo, The Leopard has become synonymous with authentic Italian gastronomy in the heart of New York City.

As part of the Il Gattopardo Group, The Leopard at des Artistes is committed to maintaining the authenticity of every dish by using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant's focus on the culinary traditions of the regions of Campania, Basilicata, Calabria, Apulia, Sardinia, and Sicily ensures a genuine and memorable Italian dining experience.

Chef Vincenzo Adamo's appointment as Executive Chef marks an exciting new chapter for The Leopard at des Artistes and solidifies its commitment to providing an unparalleled dining encounter on the Upper West Side.

The Leopard at des Artistes, part of the Il Gattopardo Group, is located in the historic Hotel Des Artistes in New York City.

