The Letter Kills, But the Spirit Gives Life: New Christian Guidebook Emphasizes the Importance of the Holy Spirit in One's Life

Author Sky Takemoto explores spiritual freedom through the spirit of Christ
ANAHEIM, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a pastor, professor, and passionate follower of Christ, author Sky Takemoto has spent years studying scripture, ministering to others, and deepening her relationship with God. Saved during her college years, Takemoto's faith blossomed through deep encounters with biblical writings, leading to a personal revelation of the Holy Spirit's power. Today, she invites readers to move beyond intellectual knowledge of God by sharing her new book, "The Letter Kills, but the Spirit Gives Life."
In the book, Takemoto emphasizes that true spiritual life does not come through knowledge, doctrine, or law, but through direct contact with the Spirit of Christ, who is described as the life-giving Spirit.
Drawing from scriptures like Romans 8 and 2 Corinthians 3, the book highlights how turning to the Spirit results in freedom from sin, death, and the limitations of religious law. The core message is that spiritual vitality comes from breathing in, living by, and setting the mind on spirit.
"Anything we do independently of the Lord is in the principle of the tree of knowledge. Independence means death. But dependence on the Spirit is life," Takemoto said.
Takemoto challenges readers to move onward from the safety of religious routine and passive belief. She urges believers and seekers to leave behind their intellectual understandings and embrace the presence of the Holy Spirit and a close, intimate relationship with Christ.
"I call readers to surrender control, step out of their comfort zones, and experience the spirit-led life marked by power, intimacy with Christ, and true freedom," Takemoto said. "Growth begins when comfort ends, and that's where life in the Spirit truly begins."
"The Letter Kills, but the Spirit Gives Life"
By Sky Takemoto
ISBN: 9798385028979 (softcover); 9798385028986 (hardcover); 9798385028993 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Sky Takemoto currently lives in Anaheim, Calif. She was saved during her college years and while reading the Bible innumerable times, she received this word as light. John 8:32 says, "You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free." To release and spread Christ as the truth, she is working as an author, pastor, and professor. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/858431-the-letter-kills-but-the-spirit-gives-life.
