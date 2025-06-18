The Letter Kills, But the Spirit Gives Life: New Christian Guidebook Emphasizes the Importance of the Holy Spirit in One's Life

"Anything we do independently of the Lord is in the principle of the tree of knowledge. Independence means death. But dependence on the Spirit is life," Takemoto said. Post this

Drawing from scriptures like Romans 8 and 2 Corinthians 3, the book highlights how turning to the Spirit results in freedom from sin, death, and the limitations of religious law. The core message is that spiritual vitality comes from breathing in, living by, and setting the mind on spirit.

"Anything we do independently of the Lord is in the principle of the tree of knowledge. Independence means death. But dependence on the Spirit is life," Takemoto said.

Takemoto challenges readers to move onward from the safety of religious routine and passive belief. She urges believers and seekers to leave behind their intellectual understandings and embrace the presence of the Holy Spirit and a close, intimate relationship with Christ.

"I call readers to surrender control, step out of their comfort zones, and experience the spirit-led life marked by power, intimacy with Christ, and true freedom," Takemoto said. "Growth begins when comfort ends, and that's where life in the Spirit truly begins."

"The Letter Kills, but the Spirit Gives Life"

By Sky Takemoto

ISBN: 9798385028979 (softcover); 9798385028986 (hardcover); 9798385028993 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sky Takemoto currently lives in Anaheim, Calif. She was saved during her college years and while reading the Bible innumerable times, she received this word as light. John 8:32 says, "You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free." To release and spread Christ as the truth, she is working as an author, pastor, and professor. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/858431-the-letter-kills-but-the-spirit-gives-life.

