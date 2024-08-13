The Leukemia Research Foundation announces 2024-2026 research grant recipients

"They are some of the best and brightest young scientists in the field, selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants." ~ Kevin Radelet, executive director Leukemia Research Foundation Post this

"We are excited about the fresh, new ideas and perspectives these investigators bring to leukemia research," said Kevin Radelet, executive director. "They are some of the best and brightest young scientists in the field, selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants. Research is the center of our mission, and by funding groundbreaking projects across all types of leukemia, new treatments are being pioneered. As those discoveries happen, each one is moving us closer to a cure."

Innovative projects

The Leukemia Research Foundation's competitive, peer-reviewed program funds innovative projects from early-career investigators who propose research that can lead to scientific breakthroughs.

This year's research projects span a range of topics to advance discoveries in:

Cancer cell biology, including T cell leukemias

Treatments, including immunotherapies

Causes and risk factors, including those of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), Richter transformation, and genetically based therapy resistance

The New Investigator Research Grant recipients for 2024-2026 are included below, and specific details about their background and projects can be found on our website.

Shruti Bhatt , PhD, Assistant Professor - Emory University

, PhD, Assistant Professor - Franco Izzo , PhD, Assistant Professor - Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

, PhD, Assistant Professor - Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Nadia Kershaw, D. Phil., Laboratory Head - Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research - Victoria, Australia

Shan Lin , PhD, Principal Investigator - Seattle Children's Hospital

, PhD, Principal Investigator - Seattle Children's Hospital Ioanna Mosialou, PhD, Assistant Professor - Columbia University Medical Center

Medical Center Santhosh K. Pasupuleti , PhD, Assistant Research Professor - Indiana University

, PhD, Assistant Research Professor - Elisa ten Hacken, PhD, Assistant Professor - Weill Medical College of Cornell University

Alejandro Villarino , PhD, Assistant Professor - Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center/ University of Miami Health Systems

, PhD, Assistant Professor - Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center/ Health Systems Eric Wang , PhD, Assistant Professor - The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine

Peer-reviewed process

The Foundation is grateful to the 24 physician-scientists and researchers from prominent medical institutions around the world who participated in this year's grant review. The panel evaluated the proposals using similar methodology to that used by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Led by Justin Kline, MD, professor of medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, the review process culminated in the recommendation of nine projects for funding.

To learn more about the Leukemia Research Foundation's New Investigator Research Grant Program and the deadlines for the 2025 grant program, visit leukemiarf.org/research.

About the Leukemia Research Foundation

The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding innovative leukemia research worldwide and supporting people affected by leukemia. Since its founding in 1946, more than $90M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for leukemia. As the nation's largest nonprofit focused exclusively on funding leukemia research, the Leukemia Research Foundation has invested millions in more than 600 research projects worldwide to accelerate the development of new and better treatments.

