The Leukemia Research Foundation announces 2025-2027 research grant recipients

"These investigators are some of the brightest in the field, and we are excited about the innovative approaches they bring to leukemia research," said Kevin Radelet, executive director. "The quality of their proposals is exceptional and each new discovery will help move us closer to developing new treatments and ultimately a cure."

Innovative projects

The Leukemia Research Foundation's competitive, peer-reviewed program funds innovative projects from early-career investigators who propose research that can lead to scientific breakthroughs. This year the Foundation received a record number of initial submissions.

The research projects selected span a range of topics to advance discoveries in:

Cancer cell biology, including T cell leukemias

Treatments, including immunotherapies

Causes and risk factors, including those of pediatric AML patients with Down Syndrome (DS)

The New Investigator Research Grant recipients for 2025-2027 are included below, and specific details about their background and projects can be found on our website.

Darko Barisic , PhD, Assistant Professor - Weill Medical College of Cornell University

, PhD, Assistant Professor - Joan Beckman , MD, PhD, Assistant Professor - University of Minnesota

, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor - Amanda Blackman , DO, Clinical Assistant Professor - City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center

, DO, Clinical Assistant Professor - City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center Jennifer Foltz , PhD, Assistant Professor – Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

, PhD, Assistant Professor – School of Medicine in Miriam Kim, MD, Assistant Professor – Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

School of Medicine in Eric Lechman, PhD, Assistant Professor - University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute

Cancer Institute Shoubao Ma, PhD, Assistant Professor - City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center

Johanna Melo-Cardenas , PhD, Assistant Professor - Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

, PhD, Assistant Professor - Feinberg School of Medicine Martin Rivas , PhD, Assistant Professor - Miller School of Medicine of the University of Miami

, PhD, Assistant Professor - of Medicine of the Caner Saygin , MD, Assistant Professor - The University of Chicago

, MD, Assistant Professor - The Mikolaj Slabicki , PhD, Principal Investigator - Massachusetts General Hospital

, PhD, Principal Investigator - General Hospital Palaniraja Thandapani, PhD, Assistant Professor - The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center – The Inaugural Annette C. Pane Research Grant recipient

MD Anderson Cancer Center – The Inaugural Annette C. Pane Research Grant recipient Christine Zhang , PhD, Assistant Professor - Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Peer-reviewed process

The Foundation is grateful to the 26 physician-scientists and researchers from prominent medical institutions around the world who participated in this year's grant review. The panel evaluated the proposals using similar methodology to that used by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Led by Justin Kline, MD, professor of medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, the review process culminated in the recommendation of 13 projects for funding.

To learn more about the Leukemia Research Foundation's New Investigator Research Grant Program and the deadlines for the 2026 grant program, visit leukemiarf.org/research.

About the Leukemia Research Foundation

The Leukemia Research Foundation, headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, is committed to funding innovative leukemia research worldwide and supporting people affected by leukemia. Since its founding in 1946, more than $90M has been raised to pursue better treatments and the ultimate cure for leukemia. As the nation's largest nonprofit focused exclusively on funding leukemia research, the Leukemia Research Foundation has invested millions in more than 750 research projects worldwide to accelerate the development of new and better treatments.

For additional information, please visit: www.leukemiarf.org

Media Contact

Maureen Jones, Leukemia Research Foundation, 1 847.919.6250, [email protected], leukemiarf.org

