The Lewis Law Group's Attorney J.D. Lewis, IV Commemorates 25 Eminent Years of Practicing Law

"What I enjoy most about being a lawyer probably doesn't have much to do with the law. It has to do with being down the hall from my younger brother, across the hall from my dad, and all of us working together to be able to help people. It sounds cliché, but it's satisfying." — J.D. Lewis, IV Post this

He was introduced to the profession because of his father J.D. Lewis, III and was inspired by the idea of helping people resolve their legal issues. It is something that came naturally to him. His main area of practice is personal injury and criminal litigation. He likes to be in front of the jury and convey the perspective of his clients. He considers himself to be aggressive, empathetic and enthusiastic when practicing. His passion for law also comes from the work environment and being in the same space as his family.

"People ask me what inspired me to become an attorney all the time. You know, "did you follow in your dad's footsteps?" and actually yes. I remember it was a normal occurrence for my father to be in the dining room with legal pads everywhere, him walking around the table, talking to himself. But I got to understand more and more what it was he actually did for people and how he helped people. He was helping people when he was practicing his arguments or making sure he had the properly written legal documents. And just growing up, being surrounded by it, I got a love for it."— J.D. Lewis, IV.

In his personal life, J.D. prefers to be outdoors and at the gym. Working out is a stress buster for him. He also enjoys giving back to the community. He has coached little league football to kids of all ages via the YMCA for about 10 years, then Pop Warner football with the Palm City Dolphins and the Hobe Sound Ravens. As far as hobbies go he is also fond of paddleboarding and takes full advantage of the beautiful beach areas close to where he lives. He thinks of it as a good way to escape from daily routine and worries related to work. He has been playing the guitar for the last 15 years or so which he considers one of his biggest decompressors. On a more personal note, he considers himself to be a "kind of goofball" interested in reading about astronomy and ancient history and civilizations.

According to J. D. Lewis, IV "The biggest difference between the Lewis Law Group and other firms is that we're not a big firm, but we can tackle the big cases with appropriate aggression and tact, while remaining empathetic enough to hone in on and express the clients perspective in delivering to the jury. We don't farm trial cases out to other bigger firms, we do it all. And we do it all pretty well, and we've been doing it for over 40 years".

The firm majorly focuses on personal injury but also handles niche cases belonging to other areas like Criminal Law, Employment Law and Medical Malpractice. They are well-versed in all areas of law but specialize in the aforementioned. For additional information, contact (888) 491-3067.

Media Contact

J.D. Lewis, IV, The Lewis Law Group, (888) 491-3067, [email protected], https://www.lewislawgrouppa.com/

SOURCE The Lewis Law Group