The Lightbridge Foundation Partners With Spread The Joy To Deliver Holiday Cheer To Hospitalized Children

For The Third Consecutive Year, Lightbridge Academy Centers and Students Will Deliver Joy Boxes Filled with Therapeutic Crafts and Projects to Lift Hospitalized Children's Spirits

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lightbridge Academy, The Solution for Working Parents® and one of the fastest-growing early childhood education franchises with over 150 centers either open or in development, is honored to announce that the Lightbridge Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has partnered with Spread the Joy Foundation for the third consecutive year. All open Lightbridge Academy centers are participating in this generous act of giving and over 1,000 Joy Boxes will be delivered to hospitalized children over the course of the month.

"The Lightbridge Foundation is committed to supporting the communities we serve and is continuously looking for like-minded partners offering opportunities to teach our children the value of kindness and helping those in need," said Audrey Feci, Marketing Director at Lightbridge Academy and Executive Director of the Lightbridge Foundation. "We are so proud to partner again with the Spread the Joy Foundation and look forward to surprising hospitalized children with these boxes and lifting their spirits this holiday season."

This month, Lightbridge Academy young students will be assembling Joy Boxes by hand to be delivered to local hospitals at children's bedsides. The Joy Boxes are activity kits filled with therapeutic crafts, games, origami, magic tricks, and much more to lift children's spirits through play. The boxes are 100% clinician-recommended and are expertly designed by child life specialists, therapists, parents, and most importantly, children. By assembling Joy Boxes for local hospitalized children, Lightbridge Academy students will learn that they can make a positive impact on another child's life along with the importance of giving back this holiday season.

Since its inception, the Lightbridge Foundation has raised over $1.2 million to support the health, education and well-being of children and their families. Every center is actively involved in fundraising efforts, whether that be bringing canned goods to support the local food pantry, making snacks to sell at the bake sale, or rolling up their sleeves at the Parent Car Wash, children are continuously presented with opportunities to help someone in need.

About Lightbridge Academy:

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 150 child care centers either open or in development throughout Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Lightbridge Promise also leads the industry as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2022, Lightbridge Academy was featured on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies. In 2023, Lightbridge Academy was ranked #192 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 and #296 on the Franchise Times Top 400.

