The Little Worlds Sharp Edge Resin Dice Set by 12 Parsecs Designs: Kickstarter Launch

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 12 Parsecs Designs, an up-and-coming provider of innovative tabletop gaming accessories, has announced the launch of their latest Kickstarter campaign for a set of polyhedral dice.

Designed specifically for games like Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder and Warhammer 40k, the Little Worlds Sharp Edge Resin Dice Set features small images printed into the surface of a rounded pill, giving the dice a 3D effect and elevating the experience for tabletop wargaming and roleplaying games.

The Little Worlds Resin Dice Set provides players with a unique and highly customized gaming experience. Each set includes six sets of highly detailed and intricately designed RPG dice made from hard resin. The dice are fully customized with unique designs that capture fantasy and sci-fi settings set on a 3D glass patch. With this dice set, players can relive exciting adventures with friends or create a tale all their own.

The series includes six different styles and themes to reflect an eclectic selection of landscapes and icons, including The Glacial Fortress, King Cthulhu, Cherry Blossoms, Yggdrasil the World Tree, Ronin Sunrise, and The Mind's Eye. These themes offer a range of options to suit any player's taste and style, whether they prefer a classic fantasy setting or something more out of this world.

This 7pc dice set includes the following die: D4, D6, D8, D10, D%, D12, and D20.

The Little Worlds Sharp Edge Resin Dice Set is currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter, and has exceeded their initial funding goal of $3000. The retail price of a set of Little Worlds Dice will be $55CAD (Approx $40USD), with delivery worldwide.

