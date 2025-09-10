"The Littlest Coyote" Expands Horizons with Translations in Filipino, Japanese, and French

Children's Book Expands Globally N.M. Reed's The Littlest Coyote is now available in Filipino, Japanese, and French, promoting courage, empathy, and inclusion across cultures.

MOKELUMNE HILL, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author N.M. Reed's beloved children's book The Littlest Coyote is now reaching an even wider audience as it becomes available in three new languages: Filipino, Japanese, and French.

This heartwarming tale, originally released in English, follows the journey of a small but determined puppy who loves to howl, and proves that courage and kindness come in all sizes. With its universal themes of resilience, self-discovery, and belonging, the story resonates deeply across cultures—making it a perfect candidate for multilingual editions.

By offering The Littlest Coyote in these new translations, N.M. Reed invites families and young readers worldwide to enjoy the magic of the story in their own language, encouraging connection, empathy, and imagination across borders.

About the Author

N.M. Reed is a passionate storyteller dedicated to crafting books that inspire children and families with meaningful lessons wrapped in imaginative tales. Her works continue to foster a love for reading while bridging cultures and hearts.

