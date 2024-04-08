The Live 'Ram Power Days' and 'Jeep No Limits' Events at Stony Plain Chrysler Offers Unbeatable Savings on Top Vehicles for Drivers Near Stony Plain

Customers near Stony Plain can enjoy massive discounts and deals at Stony Plain Chrysler's Ram Power Days and Jeep No Limits Events.

STONY PLAIN, AB, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stony Plain Chrysler, a leading CDJR dealership in Stony Plain, is thrilled to announce not just one but two incredible events set to make car-buying dreams a reality for customers: Ram Power Days and Jeep No Limits.

For car enthusiasts and savvy shoppers, these events present a golden opportunity to drive home in their dream vehicles while enjoying substantial savings. Stony Plain Chrysler is pulling out all the stops to ensure that customers get the best deals possible, with discounts and incentives that are hard to resist.

At the forefront of these offers are generous discounts on various top-end vehicles. Whether it's the rugged power of the 2023/2024 Ram 1500 (DT) or the versatility of the Dodge Durango, customers can enjoy a 10% discount off MSRP, translating to savings of up to $9,500.

For those in the market for luxury SUVs, Stony Plain Chrysler is offering up to $7,000 in consumer cash on the 2022/2023 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models. And for those seeking heavy-duty performance, the 2022/2023 Ram Heavy Duty and 2024 Ram 2500/3500 come with a no-charge diesel engine and automatic transmission, providing both power and efficiency without compromise.

Jeep enthusiasts will also find plenty to celebrate, with bonus cash incentives available on select models. The 2022 and 2023 Jeep Gladiator comes with a 10% off on MSRP, while the 2022 and 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe offer up to $5,000 in bonus cash.

But the savings don't stop there. Stony Plain Chrysler is also extending exclusive discounts on other models, such as the 2024 Ram 1500, which is available at a 10% discount, and the 2022/2023 Ram 1500 Classic, offering a whopping 20% discount off MSRP, equating to savings of up to $14,200.

Additionally, loyal customers can benefit from a $2,500 loyalty/conquest bonus cash on the 2023 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, further sweetening the deal for those looking to upgrade their ride.

Customers can log onto the stonyplainchrysler.ca website to explore the numerous promotions at the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership. They can visit the dealership directly at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, AB T7Z 1Y4 or call its staff at 587-760-1500.

Media Contact

Jason Bouwmeester, Stony Plain Chrysler, 780-963-2236, [email protected], www.stonyplainchrysler.ca

SOURCE Stony Plain Chrysler