The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection Announces Intimate Concert Experience Featuring HARDY

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection, the award-winning luxury resort set across 4,000 private acres in Utah's Wasatch Mountains, announces the next installment of its acclaimed concert series with an intimate performance by multi-platinum country star HARDY on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Post this

On November 21, HARDY brings that experience to The Lodge at Blue Sky. One of country music's most influential artists and songwriters, HARDY has helped shape the sound of modern country with 16 No. 1 songs recorded by artists including Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Ella Langley, while simultaneously building his own multi-platinum career. Against the sweeping backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains, guests will enjoy a stripped-down performance highlighting the stories behind his chart-topping catalog and showcasing the signature blend of country, rock, and Americana that has made him one of music's most compelling performers.

Book the early-access VIP Stay package and enjoy an exclusive concert experience, including a two-night stay, two preferred seating tickets, two complimentary beverages during the show, and daily breakfast. Packages start at $1,964 per night. After the performance, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection extends the weekend with curated experiences. Guests can indulge in farm-to-table dining at YUTA, and explore a range of wellness offerings, from signature spa treatments to guided yoga sessions. Outdoor adventures like horseback riding, hiking, and fly-fishing offer a deeper connection to the stunning natural surroundings, creating the perfect balance between music and nature.

"Our concert series has become one of Blue Sky's most distinctive offerings, bringing world-class artists to an intimate mountain setting where guests can experience music in a truly personal way," said Joe Ogdie, General Manager of The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection. "HARDY's music captures the rugged spirit, authenticity, and sense of adventure that define Blue Sky, making him a natural fit for our landscape. Experiencing an artist who typically performs for arena-sized crowds in such an intimate setting, surrounded by the Wasatch Mountains, is something truly special."

Limited VIP Stay packages are available, and guests are encouraged to reserve early to secure preferred accommodations and seating. To book tickets or for more information on the HARDY concert weekend at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection, visit online, reserve VIP Packages online, or call (844) 280-5289. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. at The Arena.

About The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection

Only 35 minutes from Salt Lake City Airport, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection is a luxurious contemporary mountain retreat located in Park City, Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range. Set on 4,000 private acres surrounded by dramatic soaring peaks, high alpine fields, lush hillsides and a spring-fed creek, the 46-room resort invites guests to reconnect with the natural environment in understated elegance, with organic architecture that showcases the majesty of the land. Amenities include a collection of immersive outdoor adventures, including hiking, fly fishing, clay shooting, horseback riding and heli-skiing. The Lodge's restaurant, YUTA, helmed by Executive Chef Guillermo Tellez, serves cuisine created with ingredients sourced from an on-site organic farm. Deeply restorative treatments at The Edge complement Blue Sky's active outdoor adventures. Experiential opportunities exclusive to Blue Sky include learning about the artisanal whiskey-making at the on-site High West Whiskey distillery, hands-on horsemanship at the 30,000-square-foot indoor equestrian center and up-close animal encounters at Saving Gracie horse rescue sanctuary.

For more information: auberge.com/bluesky/

Follow The Lodge at Blue Sky on Facebook and Instagram @BlueSkyAuberge

About HARDY

For heavy hitter HARDY, the next round is in the chamber with his new album COUNTRY! COUNTRY! proving why "he's one of country music's most talented tunesmiths" (Billboard). With critical acclaim, the record adds to his eight billion career streams. In a feat of superstar storytelling, HARDY recently gathered fellow country heavyweights Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen to release arguably the biggest musical event of the year – "McArthur." The pride of Philadelphia, Mississippi has earned his reputation as "a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive" (American Songwriter), "capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all" (Rolling Stone). A 5x ACM award winner and 2x CMA Award winner, HARDY has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. HARDY has written 18 No. 1 singles including most recent "Favorite Country Song," 3x Platinum "TRUCK BED" and award-winning duet "wait in the truck" feat. Lainey Wilson, 4x Platinum chart topper "ONE BEER" featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, the Platinum Dierks Bentley and BRELAND collaboration "Beers On Me" and rock radio No. 1 "JACK." The hitmaker headlines THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! this year at arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, safaris, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 39 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, safaris, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

Friedkin Group

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin Group portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Neilson, Murphy O'Brien, 1 7049178828, [email protected]

SOURCE The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection