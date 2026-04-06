The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection Announces Year-Round Epicurean Programming

The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection today announces its highly anticipated 2026 epicurean programming, a thoughtfully curated, year-round calendar of immersive dining experiences designed to inspire travel across every season. Post this

"At The Lodge at Blue Sky, we are increasingly seeing individuals plan their travels around special epicurean moments," said Joe Ogdie, General Manager, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection. "As a leading culinary destination, we've thoughtfully expanded our programming year-round to meet that demand, creating experiences that guests can anticipate, return to, and build their stays around. We're thrilled to partner with such an exceptional group of world-renowned chefs and brands and can't wait to welcome them to The Lodge at Blue Sky throughout 2026."

WildKitchen, the immersive open-fire dining experience created by award-winning film director, producer and screenwriter, Guy Ritchie, returns for its third year at The Lodge at Blue Sky, continuing to anchor the resort's epicurean calendar as a highly anticipated favorite that many visitors return for year after year. Brought to the U.S. for the first time ever with The Lodge at Blue Sky in 2024, WildKitchen represents a revolution in outdoor living, offering al fresco dining within the world's first, fully-retractable canvas and hardwood WildTent. Chefs are invited to cook on the unique WildTable, which allows them to grill, fry, smoke, slow roast, and even boil, all in one artisanal unit. The remote, highly interactive gastronomic journey is accessible via a guided hiking excursion that explores the local terrain while en route to the WildKitchen dinner.

The 2026 WildKitchen guest chef lineup begins with Dean Fearing (May 23), the James Beard Award-winning chef known as the "Father of Southwestern Cuisine" and founder of Fearing's Restaurant in Dallas, who brings bold, spice-driven flavors and signature Texas-inspired fare. Neal Fraser of Redbird in Los Angeles (July 4), a leading voice in California cuisine, follows with his refined, seasonal approach rooted in the city's diverse culinary landscape. In August, Michelin-starred New York institution Marea (August 8-9) brings its celebrated coastal Italian cuisine, known for elevated seafood and housemade pastas inspired by the Mediterranean, followed by King (August 14-15), the beloved Soho restaurant recognized for its ever-evolving, produce-driven menus influenced by the South of France and Northern Italy.

Bar Rêve will take over the WildKitchen Terrace (September 2-6), bringing a refined, cocktail-driven residency to the intimate, mountaintop setting. The dinner series continues into fall with Cedric Vongerichten (September 25-26), chef of Wayan and Ma•dé in New York City, who showcases his vibrant Indonesian and French-inspired cuisine layered with bold spices, and concludes with Kim Canteenwalla (October 9-10), the James Beard semifinalist behind Honey Salt in Las Vegas, known for his approachable, farm-to-table cooking with global influences.

WildKitchen will feature a 24-seat communal table that plays host to one seating per night. The hyperseasonal menu will allow attendees to interact with visiting guest chefs while enjoying cuisine inspired by the bounties of the resort's on-site Gracie's Farm, along with locally sourced proteins.

General Reservations will be available at $175++ per adult and $88++ per child (under 12). Tickets for the Guest Chef Series will be available starting at $225++ per adult and $113++ per child (under 12). Optional wine pairings can be added for $95, with non-alcoholic pairings available for $75.

In addition to chef-driven experiences, The Lodge at Blue Sky continues to expand its beverage programming through a new partnership with High West Distillery. Debuting this summer, the High West Outpost at the Tavern invites guests to step inside the resort's historic 1800s cabin, set beside a sweeping alpine field, for a relaxed yet elevated whiskey experience. Offered seasonally from June through September on select days of the week, the Outpost will feature curated whiskey flights, drams, and craft cocktails paired with light bites, creating an inviting setting for guests to gather, unwind, and take in the surrounding mountain landscape.

Gracie's Farm Dinner Series will return from June through September, inviting patrons to share a communal table each month with the passionate FarmHers, the female farmers who cultivate the farm's bounty, alongside an exciting lineup of partners who bring each ingredient to life. Evenings under the vast Utah skies begin with a welcoming reception, followed by a thoughtfully crafted multi-course tasting menu showcasing the season's most vibrant ingredients, harvested directly from the farm. This year's series will spotlight both peak-season ingredients and special collaborations, beginning with Baby Spring Vegetables in June (June 25), followed by a chef dinner with Tupelo at Gracie's Farm (July 19) – the acclaimed Park City restaurant known for its globally inspired, seasonally driven cuisine – alongside celebrations of Garlic (July 23) and Tomatoes (August 27), and a High West dinner (August 30), culminating in two 'Harvest Dinners' (September 9–10) that honor the abundance of the season at its peak.

"Each season on the farm tells a different story, and these dinners are our way of bringing visitors and the local community into that narrative," said Lynsey Gammon, Director of Farming at Gracie's Farm. "These dinners create a rare opportunity to experience ingredients at their peak, right where they're grown, in a setting that invites connection, curiosity, and a true sense of place."

Tickets for the Farm Dinner Series will be released April 15 for $170/adult, and $185/adult for the Harvest Dinner at the end of the season.

Returning for the summer season, SmokeWood, a state-of-the-art mobile kitchen, will once again bring bold, fire-driven flavors to Gracie's Farm each weekend. Kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a special takeover by Chef Dean Fearing, this relaxed, community gathering spot is set against the open landscape and offers a rotating menu inspired by Texas craft barbecue and Tex-Mex traditions. On Fridays, guests can enjoy classic, slow-smoked barbecue, while Saturday afternoons feature a vibrant, open-fire, Mexican-inspired menu of tacos and border-style favorites. Rooted in the same ingredient-driven philosophy as the resort's broader programming, SmokeWood offers a more casual yet equally immersive way to experience bold flavors under the vast Utah sky.

Expanding its immersive food and beverage programming into one of the property's most scenic settings, The Lodge at Blue Sky will also host a series of Yurt dining experiences atop its high alpine peak, where two mountaintop yurts overlook sweeping valley and mountain views. The yurts – typically home to unique experiences ranging from fondue lunches and private dinners to whiskey tastings and guided meditation – are currently home to the beloved Tacocat Speakeasy, a hidden, high-altitude gathering known for its lively atmosphere, handcrafted cocktails, and authentic Mexican small plates, bringing a spirited energy and sense of discovery to this one-of-a-kind setting. Later in the year, on November 26, the Double Yurt takeover will feature Santo Taco, offering a vibrant, flavor-forward celebration of Mexican cuisine in a cozy alpine environment.

Adding to the resort's exceptional epicurean offerings, The Lodge at Blue Sky will also present a Wine Room Pop-Up in collaboration with Kiln from November 18-20. As one of the premier wine destinations in the Rocky Mountain region, The Lodge at Blue Sky has thoughtfully aligned itself with exceptional wineries and winemakers from around the world, housing one of the largest wine collections in Utah and bringing in rare, highly allocated selections alongside approachable offerings that suit every kind of wine consumer. Kiln is a Michelin-starred restaurant in San Francisco known for its contemporary, ingredient-driven tasting menus that emphasize seasonality, precision, and a modern approach to fine dining. The intimate Wine Room houses The Lodge at Blue Sky's impressive wine collection and serves as a sophisticated setting for curated tastings and dining experiences. Framed by expansive windows that showcase the surrounding mountain landscape, and complemented by an outdoor terrace, the space offers a refined and immersive environment for the pop-up. During this collaboration, Kiln's refined culinary perspective will be paired with The Lodge at Blue Sky's thoughtfully curated wine program, creating an experience that highlights the intersection of food, wine, and place.

YUTA, The Lodge at Blue Sky's signature restaurant, continues to serve as a cornerstone of the resort's identity under the direction of Executive Chef Guillermo Tellez. Inspired by a deep respect for the surrounding landscape and local produce, YUTA's menu draws heavily from ingredients harvested at Gracie's Farm and reflects a thoughtful blend of global influences and seasonal expression. The restaurant offers a refined yet approachable dining experience that evolves throughout the year, with menus that highlight the natural rhythms of the land and the creative vision of the culinary team.

Set across 4,000 private acres surrounded by the dramatic Wasatch Mountain Range, The Lodge at Blue Sky offers a nature-immersive retreat where culinary experiences are seamlessly woven into the landscape. Guests can complement their epicurean journeys with a range of year-round adventures, from fly fishing and horseback riding to skiing, wellness experiences, and seasonal outdoor programming. With its expanded year-round calendar, The Lodge at Blue Sky invites travelers to plan ahead and discover a new reason to visit each season, where every meal tells a story and every stay is rooted in connection to the land.

About The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection

Only 35 minutes from Salt Lake City Airport, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection is a luxurious contemporary mountain retreat located in Park City, Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range. Set on 4,000 private acres surrounded by dramatic soaring peaks, high alpine fields, lush hillsides and a spring-fed creek, the 46-room resort invites guests to reconnect with the natural environment in understated elegance, with organic architecture that showcases the majesty of the land. Amenities include a collection of immersive outdoor adventures, including hiking, fly fishing, clay shooting, horseback riding and heli-skiing. The Lodge's restaurant, YUTA, helmed by Executive Chef Guillermo Tellez, serves cuisine created with ingredients sourced from an on-site organic farm. Deeply restorative treatments at The Edge complement Blue Sky's active outdoor adventures. Experiential opportunities exclusive to Blue Sky include learning about the artisanal whiskey-making at the on-site High West Whiskey distillery, hands-on horsemanship at the 30,000-square-foot indoor equestrian center and up-close animal encounters at Saving Gracie horse rescue sanctuary.

For more information: auberge.com/bluesky

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About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About Friedkin

Friedkin is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

Media Contact

Catherine Neilson, Murphy O'Brien, 1 7049178828, [email protected]

SOURCE The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection