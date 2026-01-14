The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection Launches New Residential Offering

"Our vision is to create a residential community that celebrates nature, nurtures wellbeing, and offers a deep sense of privacy and serenity," said Mike Phillips, owner of The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection. Post this

"Our vision is to create a residential community that celebrates nature, nurtures wellbeing, and offers a deep sense of privacy and serenity," said Mike Phillips, owner of The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection. "These new residences reflect the soul of Blue Sky, where space, wilderness and meaningful experiences define how people live."

The new community comprises three distinct real estate offerings exclusively represented by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties: Farm Estate Lots, Farmhouses, and Crescent Lodge Villas.

Farm Estate Lots: Legacy Living in the Wasatch Mountains

Eighteen Farm Estate Lots range from three to eight acres, providing a rare opportunity to build a bespoke mountain retreat, or a multi-home compound for generations to enjoy. These expansive homesites offer serenity within a landscape defined by meadows, ridgelines and dramatic mountain vistas. Homes will be managed by Auberge Collection and enjoy preferred rates across Auberge Collection properties worldwide, as well as full access to the amenities and privileges of Blue Sky, including membership in the new Crescent Club.

Farmhouses: Elegant Mountain Living

Set within the same enclave as the Farm Estate Lots, the Farmhouses reinterpret historic barn architecture through a modern, organic lens. Designed by AJC Architects, the visionaries behind The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection and High West Distillery, they reflect warm, layered, nature-forward interiors by Rose Ink Workshop. With thirteen Farmhouses across four organic architectural models, including the T House, Stacked House, Split House, and Step House, homes are available in four and five-bedroom configurations. Each residence sits on a one-acre homesite and is offered fully furnished, with designs by Rose Ink Workshop for seamless, turnkey living. Farmhouses are managed by Auberge Collection and owners may choose to participate in the Hotel rental program.

Crescent Lodge Villas: A New Peak of Serenity & Service

The Crescent Lodge Villas comprise 16 two- and three-bedroom residences located within the forthcoming Crescent Lodge, designed by AJC Architects and Rose Ink Workshop. As part of Auberge Collection's managed rental program, these villas offer owners world-renowned hospitality in daily living. Owners receive automatic Crescent Club membership and priority access to every Blue Sky amenity, such as guided hikes, access to Blue Sky's world-renowned equine program, daily yoga and movement classes, dining at Yuta and WildKitchen and Blue Sky's private slopeside Ski Lounge at Park City Mountain Resort.

The Crescent Lodge will boast a second spa with expanded energy work offerings, a new yoga studio and programming, a new signature restaurant, an additional pool open to families and additional meeting and event spaces.

Farmhouses start at $7,000,000 with Farm Estate Lots ranging from $3,500,000 to $15,000,000. For more information, please visit homesatbluesky.com.

About The Residences at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection

The Residences at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection are set amidst 4,000 acres of private, untamed wilderness offering residents the extraordinary opportunity to live against the backdrop of one of the most breathtaking and protected landscapes on Earth. With no future development planned, owners may enjoy spaces that highlight privacy, safety, and exclusivity - all in harmony with nature and managed by the prestigious Aurberge Collection, offering world-class hospitality into everyday living. The community comprises three distinct real estate offerings: Farm Estate Lots, Farmhouses, and Crescent Lodge Villas, with Farmhouses starting at $7,000,000 and Farm Estate Lots ranging from $3,500,000 to $15,000,000. Ownership comes with automatic membership to the Crescent Club, Blue Sky's new membership program that includes unique outdoor adventures, VIP access to experiences and events, equine program with boarding, and more.

For more information, please visit: homesatbluesky.com.

About The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection

Only 40 minutes from Salt Lake City Airport, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Collection is a luxurious contemporary mountain retreat located in Park City, Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range. Set on 4,000 private acres surrounded by dramatic soaring peaks, high alpine fields, lush hillsides and a spring-fed creek, the 46-room resort invites guests to reconnect with the natural environment in understated elegance, with organic architecture that showcases the majesty of the land. Amenities include a collection of outdoor adventures, including hiking, fly fishing, clay shooting, horseback riding and heli-skiing. The Lodge's restaurant, YUTA serves cuisine created with ingredients sourced from an onsite female-led regenerative farm. Deeply restorative treatments at Edge Spa complement Blue Sky's active outdoor adventures. Experiential opportunities exclusive to Blue Sky include hands-on horsemanship at the 36,000-square-foot indoor equestrian center and up-close animal encounters at The Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation.

For more information: https://auberge.com/blue-sky/

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties

Founded in 1976, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties is a family-owned residential, development, commercial, and advisory services real estate company. With over 30 offices throughout the Wasatch Front and Back, Logan, Moab, St. George, Kanab, and Southeast Idaho, the company has a long-standing track record of market dominance, dependability, and community-driven service. From 2020-2025, the brokerage has exceeded $25 billion in sales statewide securing the #1 position in Utah's real estate marketplace and is the #1 privately owned and operated brokerage in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices national and global network. As the only full-service brokerage firm in Utah, Utah Properties is proud to offer the most integrated transaction experience for its clients through its core services companies, Metro Mountain Mortgage, LLC and an industry leading title & escrow service provider.

For more information:

