The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection Announces Dynamic Epicurean Summer Programming

Luxury resort welcomes world-renowned chefs for one-of-a-kind dining experiences surrounded by the vastness of Utah's natural landscape

PARK CITY, Utah, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection today announces its highly anticipated epicurean summer programming, a diverse and immersive culinary journey launching Memorial Day Weekend through October 2025. As a renowned culinary destination, The Lodge at Blue Sky continues to redefine gastronomic explorations through one-of-a-kind experiences that celebrate the land, its stories, and its flavors. The next wave of epicurean offerings builds on past partnerships like the acclaimed residency of the three-Michelin-starred SingleThread. Guests can look forward to a range of unparalleled culinary experiences, from the return of Guy Ritchie's WildKitchen, which will include mountaintop dinners curated by a series of award-winning guest chefs, and wine-focused weekends featuring an exclusive selection of renowned wineries; Gracie's Farm Dinner Series, highlighting a different seasonal ingredient at each gathering served right on the farm; the return of Blue Sky's beloved seasonal food truck, SmokeWood; and a new seasonal menu from the Lodge's signature restaurant, YUTA.

"At The Lodge at Blue Sky, we believe that culinary excellence is about more than just a meal—it's about creating meaningful partnerships with incredibly talented leaders in the culinary world," said Joe Ogdie, General Manager, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection. "We are thrilled to continue our tradition of collaborating with extraordinary culinary visionaries to offer unforgettable epicurean experiences that inspire and delight."

WildKitchen is an immersive cooking experience created by the award-winning film director, producer and screenwriter, Guy Ritchie, combining his love of fire, BBQ and the great outdoors. Brought to the U.S. for the first time ever with The Lodge at Blue Sky in 2024, WildKitchen represents a revolution in outdoor living, offering al fresco dining within the world's first, fully-retractable canvas and hardwood WildTent. Chefs are invited to cook on the unique WildTable, which allows them to grill, fry, smoke, slow roast and even boil, all in one artisanal unit. The remote, highly interactive gastronomic journey is exclusively accessible via the resort's 4x4 vehicles and Mercedes-Benz house cars, or a guided hiking excursion that explores the local terrain while en route to the WildKitchen dinner.

Visiting Chefs featured in the WildKitchen collaboration include James Beard Semifinalist Ryan DePersio (Battello in Jersey City, NJ) on August 8-9, James Beard Award-winning chef Dan Kluger (Loring Place in New York, NY) on August 15-16; James Beard Semifinalist Kim Canteenwalla (Honey Salt in Las Vegas, NV) on August 22-23; TV personality, chef and hotel proprietor Crista Luedtke (boon hotel + spa and boon eat + drink in Guerneville, CA) on September 13-14; and executive chef and owner of one of Park City's most celebrated dining destinations Seth Adams (Riverhorse on Main in Park City, UT), on September 26-27.

WildKitchen will feature a 24-seat communal dining table that plays host to one seating per night. The hyperseasonal menu will allow guests to interact with visiting guest chefs while enjoying cuisine inspired by the bounties of the resort's onsite Gracie's Farm, along with locally sourced proteins.

General Reservations will be available via OpenTable at $225 per adult and $112 per child (under 12). Tickets for the Guest Chef Series will be available via OpenTable at $250 per adult and $125 per child (under 12). Optional wine pairings can be added for $95, with non-alcoholic pairings available for $75.

This season, The Lodge at Blue Sky will also curate a series of wine-focused weekends at WildKitchen, where guests can explore perfectly paired wines alongside the open-fire, ingredient-driven cuisine. As one of the premier wine destinations in the Rocky Mountain Region, The Lodge at Blue Sky has thoughtfully aligned itself with exceptional wineries and winemakers from around the world – bringing in rare, highly allocated selections alongside approachable offerings that suit every kind of wine consumer. Featured wineries for the summer series include Reeve Wines from Sonoma County (June 27-28), known for its expressive, small-lot wines that capture the essence of California's diverse terroir, and Realm Cellars (July 18-19), a Napa Valley staple renowned for its bold, collectible wines that showcase the depth and complexity of the region. Guests will enjoy curated pairings that bring each winery's philosophy to life, along with optional ticketed experiences for a deeper dive into the stories behind the bottles.

For those looking to further personalize their stay, each featured winery will also host an exclusive, ticketed tasting. These intimate gatherings offer a unique opportunity to connect directly with the winemakers, savor limited-production releases, and experience Blue Sky's natural beauty through immersive, hands-on adventures. Realm Cellars will offer A Day of Sport and Terroir on July 19 ($750 per person), beginning with Blue Sky's signature Sporting Clays adventure, followed by a private tasting at the mountaintop yurt where the Realm team will explore how terroir, vineyard site, and winemaking craft shape each of their celebrated wines. On June 28, Reeve Wines will lead Sacred Foraging & Tasting ($700 per person), an experience that invites guests to explore the land through a guided foraging walk with Blue Sky's resident herbalist, followed by a thoughtfully curated tasting that honors the intersection of story, landscape, and Reeve's terroir-driven approach.

Gracie's Farm Dinner Series will return from June through September, inviting guests to share a communal table each month with the passionate FarmHers, the female farmers who cultivate the farm's bounty, alongside the talented chefs who transform it. The evenings under the vast Utah skies begin with a welcoming reception, followed by a thoughtfully crafted multi-course tasting menu showcasing the season's most vibrant ingredients. This year's series will spotlight a single ingredient at each dinner, from the delicate flavors of baby spring vegetables at the inaugural dinner in June, to celebrations of garlic in July and sun-ripened tomatoes in August, culminating in a special 'Harvest Dinner' in September.

"There is something so special about watching what we've grown with care become the centerpiece of a meal shared by friends – both old and new," said Lynsey Gammon, Director of Farming at Gracie's Farm. "These dinners aren't just about food, they are about connection to the land, the season, and to each other."

Tickets for the Farm Dinner Series are available via Tock for $165/adult, and $180/adult for the Harvest Dinner at the end of the season.

Blue Sky's beloved seasonal food truck, SmokeWood, is firing up again for Summer 2025, offering an unforgettable al fresco dining experience at Gracie's Farm, beginning Father's Day Weekend. After a day spent exploring the resort's rugged landscapes, guests and locals can indulge in bold, smoky flavors as Heim BBQ kicks off the summer season at SmokeWood. Renowned as a Texas barbecue institution, Heim BBQ brings its expertise in pasture-raised meats, expertly slow-smoked brisket, and their famous bacon burnt ends to the Utah mountains, promising an authentic taste of Texas. Walk-up service is available every Friday evening from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the SmokeWood Trailer located at Gracie's Farm.

Adding to the resort's exceptional summer culinary offerings, YUTA, The Lodge at Blue Sky's signature restaurant, is launching a special summer menu crafted with the freshest ingredients harvested directly from Gracie's Farm. Helmed by the acclaimed Executive Chef Guillermo Tellez, YUTA's menu draws inspiration from a deep reverence for the land and the many cultures that have passed through this lush mountain region.

These collaborations match the back-to-the-land ethos employed by The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection's unique nature retreat. Set on 3,500 private acres surrounded by dramatic soaring peaks of the Wasatch Mountain Range, high alpine fields, lush hillsides and a spring-fed creek, the 46-room resort invites guests to reconnect with the natural environment in understated elegance. Amenities include a collection of summer outdoor adventures, including a kids' camp, hiking, fly fishing, clay shooting, horseback riding, heli-mountain biking, yoga and meditation.

About The Lodge at Blue Sky

Only 40 minutes from Salt Lake City Airport, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection is a luxurious contemporary mountain retreat located in Park City, Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range. Set on 3,500 private acres surrounded by dramatic soaring peaks, high alpine fields, lush hillsides and a spring-fed creek, the 46-room resort invites guests to reconnect with the natural environment in understated elegance, with organic architecture that showcases the majesty of the land. Amenities include a collection of outdoor adventures, including hiking, fly fishing, clay shooting, horseback riding and heli-skiing. The Lodge's restaurant, YUTA serves cuisine created with ingredients sourced from an onsite organic farm. Deeply restorative treatments at Edge Spa complement Blue Sky's active outdoor adventures. Experiential opportunities exclusive to Blue Sky include hands-on horsemanship at the 36,000-square-foot indoor equestrian center and up-close animal encounters at The Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/bluesky/

Follow The Lodge at Blue Sky on Facebook and Instagram @BlueSkyAuberge

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

Media Contact

Megan, Auberge Resorts Collection, 1 9494360480, [email protected], https://aubergeresorts.com

SOURCE Auberge Resorts Collection