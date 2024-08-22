The Logo Shack Celebrates 14 Years of Creative Excellence in Frederick, MD

"We are deeply grateful to our clients and the community for their continued support, and we look forward to many more years of creativity and collaboration." - Michael Tash, President, The Logo Shack Post this

"We are thrilled to celebrate 14 incredible years of serving the Frederick community," said Michael Tash, President of The Logo Shack. "We are deeply grateful to our clients and the community for their continued support, and we look forward to many more years of creativity and collaboration,"

Over the past 14 years, The Logo Shack has expanded its offerings to include a wide range of services including custom logo design, screen printing, embroidery, laser engraving and promotional products. The company prides itself on providing personalized service, working closely with clients to bring their vision to life and create memorable branding experiences.

For more information about The Logo Shack, its services, please visit https://mylogoshack.com.

About The Logo Shack:

The Logo Shack is a leading provider of custom branding and promotional products based in Frederick, MD. Established in 2010, the company has earned a reputation for creativity, quality, and personalized service. The Logo Shack serves a diverse clientele, helping businesses, schools, teams and organizations of all sizes achieve their branding goals.

Media Contact

Jenna Thompson, The Logo Shack, 301-732-5030, [email protected], https://mylogoshack.com

SOURCE The Logo Shack