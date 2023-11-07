The Los Angeles Pain Management Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists at FullRange Spine & Ortho are Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Practice

At FullRange Spine & Ortho, the team of spine and orthopedic specialists treat a wide variety of injuries and conditions. They provide advanced pain management solutions, using non-invasive, regenerative therapies to avoid the risks of surgery.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - With a focus on discovering the underlying cause of the pain and loss of range of motion from a sports, spinal or joint injury, Dr. Roy Nini, Dr. Paul Lee and Dr. Jason Wei offer cutting-edge treatments at FullRange Spine & Ortho. The state-of-the-art clinic, located at 8436 W 3rd St #800 in Los Angeles, CA, has earned the 2023 Top Patient Rated Doctors award from Find Local Doctors, as a result of five-star ratings and exceptional reviews from patients. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that allows patients to locate and connect with the best physicians in their area.
The experienced team at FullRange Spine & Ortho provides advanced treatments that work to trigger the body's regenerative ability and promote faster healing for injuries and conditions affecting the neck, knees, shoulders, elbows, hips, feet and ankles. With the use of regenerative biologics, a treatment system that harnesses the natural healing capabilities of the body to restore full motion, joint health and limit pain, many patients can avoid surgical intervention. The medical professionals at FullRange Spine & Ortho utilize non-invasive, regenerative options such as PRP, BMAC, A2M, joint injections, spinal decompression, physical therapy, Botox® injections, viscosupplementation, rhizotomy, sympathetic blocks and spinal cord stimulation to help patients find relief from chronic pain and injuries.
"We provide patients with the most innovative treatments available to avoid invasive surgeries while fostering the healing process and restoring a high level of health," says Dr. Roy Nini.
More About FullRange Spine & Ortho:
At FullRange Spine & Ortho, the team offers regenerative orthopedic treatments for patients suffering from an injury or other condition that brings pain or loss of mobility in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Encino, Montebello, Woodland Hills and Fullerton.
Roy Nini, M.D., is a double board-certified physical medicine & rehabilitation specialist in Los Angeles, CA, and has over 24 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Columbia - College of Physicians and Surgeons Medical School in 1998 and completed his internship and residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
Paul C. Lee, M.D., is double board certified in physical medicine & rehabilitation and in the sub-specialty of pain medicine by the ABMS / ABPMR. He specializes in non-surgical, conservative, rehabilitative and regenerative approaches to spine, sports and orthopedic pain and completed his clinical training at UCLA.
Dr. Jason Wei is a physiatrist who specializes in diagnosing and managing pain with non-surgical as well as minimally invasive surgical techniques with special interests in regenerative biologics and neuromodulation. Dr. Wei completed medical school at Western University College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and finished PM&R residency at Casa Colina Hospital in Pomona, CA where he was chief resident. He completed his fellowship training at UCLA Interventional Spine in Santa Monica, CA.
For more information or to schedule a consultation at one of the FullRange Spine & Ortho locations, please visit http://www.fullrangeortho.com or call 855-906-PAIN (7246).
Media Contact
Dr. Roy Nini, FullRange Spine & Ortho, 213-927-5249, [email protected], https://www.fullrangeortho.com/
SOURCE FullRange Spine & Ortho
Share this article