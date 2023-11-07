The Los Angeles Pain Management Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists at FullRange Spine & Ortho are Recognized as a 2023 Top Patient Rated Practice

"We provide patients with the most innovative treatments available to avoid invasive surgeries while fostering the healing process and restoring a high level of health," says Dr. Roy Nini. Post this

"We provide patients with the most innovative treatments available to avoid invasive surgeries while fostering the healing process and restoring a high level of health," says Dr. Roy Nini.

More About FullRange Spine & Ortho:

At FullRange Spine & Ortho, the team offers regenerative orthopedic treatments for patients suffering from an injury or other condition that brings pain or loss of mobility in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Encino, Montebello, Woodland Hills and Fullerton.

Roy Nini, M.D., is a double board-certified physical medicine & rehabilitation specialist in Los Angeles, CA, and has over 24 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Columbia - College of Physicians and Surgeons Medical School in 1998 and completed his internship and residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Paul C. Lee, M.D., is double board certified in physical medicine & rehabilitation and in the sub-specialty of pain medicine by the ABMS / ABPMR. He specializes in non-surgical, conservative, rehabilitative and regenerative approaches to spine, sports and orthopedic pain and completed his clinical training at UCLA.

Dr. Jason Wei is a physiatrist who specializes in diagnosing and managing pain with non-surgical as well as minimally invasive surgical techniques with special interests in regenerative biologics and neuromodulation. Dr. Wei completed medical school at Western University College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and finished PM&R residency at Casa Colina Hospital in Pomona, CA where he was chief resident. He completed his fellowship training at UCLA Interventional Spine in Santa Monica, CA.

For more information or to schedule a consultation at one of the FullRange Spine & Ortho locations, please visit http://www.fullrangeortho.com or call 855-906-PAIN (7246).

Media Contact

Dr. Roy Nini, FullRange Spine & Ortho, 213-927-5249, [email protected], https://www.fullrangeortho.com/

SOURCE FullRange Spine & Ortho