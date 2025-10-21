The Los Angeles Trust for Children's Health Names Dr. Sarah Rodman as New Executive Director

"Sarah is a visionary leader who brings both strategic insight and a deep commitment to health equity." — Julie Park, Board President, The L.A. Trust Post this

Dr. Rodman currently serves as Executive Director of the Randall Lewis Center for Well-Being and Research at the University of La Verne, where she also held the role of Interim Associate Vice President for Research & Well-Being. In that capacity, she oversaw a $20 million research budget and led university-wide efforts to expand infrastructure for grantmaking, compliance, and faculty support.

"Sarah is a visionary leader who brings both strategic insight and a deep commitment to health equity," said Julie Park, Board President of The L.A. Trust. "Her experience across research, education, and public health systems makes her uniquely suited to lead The L.A. Trust into its next chapter. We are thrilled to welcome her aboard."

Dr. Rodman's career spans work with national nonprofits, public agencies, school systems, and advocacy organizations. She has launched more than 1,000 culturally responsive programs, secured millions in funding, and managed cross-functional teams of all sizes. Her portfolio includes health equity consulting for Earthjustice, research leadership at Johns Hopkins and Vital Research, and extensive programming across Los Angeles communities.

A proud Angeleno, Dr. Rodman brings both lived experience and professional insight to her new role. While she has not worked directly within LAUSD, she has collaborated with its school sites and deeply understands the importance of student-centered health initiatives — aligning with The L.A. Trust's mission to advance the health and well-being of students and families across the district.

"It's an incredible honor to join The L.A. Trust at this moment," said Dr. Sarah Rodman. "I'm inspired by the organization's legacy of student health leadership and energized by the opportunity to continue building systems that center equity, community, and care."

Dr. Rodman succeeds longtime Executive Director Maryjane Puffer, who announced her retirement earlier this year after nearly 15 years of transformative leadership. Under Maryjane's guidance, The L.A. Trust helped establish 20 school-based Wellness Centers, launched the groundbreaking Data xChange initiative, and empowered over 1,200 student wellness leaders across Los Angeles.

"Leading The L.A. Trust has been one of the great privileges of my life," said Maryjane Puffer, outgoing Executive Director. "I couldn't be more excited to welcome Dr. Rodman, whose dedication to health equity and systems change is exactly what this moment calls for. I know she will carry forward our mission with integrity and heart."

"The Board is deeply grateful to Maryjane Puffer for her visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to student health," said Park. "As we welcome Sarah, we look forward to building on this strong foundation and advancing our mission with renewed focus and purpose."

Dr. Rodman will officially assume leadership on November 5, 2025, with a transition period supported by outgoing Executive Director Maryjane Puffer through the end of the school year.

