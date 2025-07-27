The Lucky Agency & Top Hat Trivia Partner to Drive Repeat Business for Restaurants and Pubs

The Lucky Agency has teamed up with Top Hat Trivia to help restaurants and pubs attract and retain guests by turning weekly trivia nights into reliable revenue drivers. As competition in the hospitality sector grows, this partnership is using Top Hat's high-engagement events and The Lucky Agency's intent-driven outreach system to generate qualified meetings and consistent midweek traffic. According to Lucky CEO Gretchen Mall, their "Revenue Engine" strategy helps venues become the go-to choice for trivia night, long before decision-makers even take a sales call. Top Hat CEO Anna Lewis added that the program consistently leads to guests staying longer, spending more, and returning weekly. Top Hat is rapidly expanding and offering low-risk trials with fast onboarding for bars and restaurants. This collaboration allows venue owners to test trivia nights with minimal effort and often see immediate ROI—thanks to The Lucky Agency's strategic sales outreach and Top Hat's memorable guest experience. About The Lucky Agency: Specializes in building revenue engines that influence buying decisions early and create predictable growth. About Top Hat Trivia: Delivers hosted, branded trivia events that help restaurants and bars build loyalty and increase sales. Learn more at: theluckyagency.com tophattrivia.com

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lucky Agency, a leader in revenue engine strategy and execution, is proud to spotlight its collaboration with Top Hat Trivia, a growing force in hospitality entertainment, to help restaurants and pubs bring in new guests and keep them coming back week after week.

With competition rising and margins tightening in the hospitality industry, Top Hat Trivia has emerged as a secret weapon for bars and restaurants looking to boost off-peak traffic and generate consistent, loyal attendance. By delivering engaging weekly trivia nights and using Lucky's intent-driven outreach strategy, Top Hat is rapidly expanding into new markets—booking qualified meetings and helping venues build reliable streams of repeat business.

"We've seen firsthand how Top Hat's model delivers not just a fun night out, but measurable revenue impact," said Gretchen Mall, CEO of The Lucky Agency. "We're bringing our Revenue Engine system—designed to influence buyers long before they enter the market—into the hospitality space. That means restaurant owners and general managers are raising their hands to talk, not because of cold calls, but because they've already seen what Top Hat can do."

At the center of this growth is a simple but powerful idea: when trivia night becomes part of a venue's weekly rhythm, it turns first-time guests into regulars—and regulars into evangelists. That's where Top Hat's tailored trivia formats, customer service, and local promotion shine.

"Our goal isn't just to run trivia," said Anna Lewis, CEO of Top Hat Trivia. "It's to help restaurant owners grow. We hear it every week: 'We had people stay longer than usual. They brought friends. They ask if we're doing trivia next week.' The Lucky Agency has helped us scale that impact by getting us in front of the right decision-makers at the right time."

Top Hat Trivia has recently launched in several new markets and is actively onboarding restaurants and bars who want to test their trivia format with no long-term commitment. The company's streamlined onboarding process and flexible scheduling make it easy for busy venue owners to trial a night with minimal setup—often generating ROI on night one.

For restaurant groups and independent pubs looking to increase midweek traffic, drive bar sales, and build repeat business, Top Hat Trivia offers a plug-and-play solution with proven results. With Lucky's help, more venues than ever are discovering it.

About The Lucky Agency

The Lucky Agency builds custom revenue engines that help companies win before the RFP. By focusing on early-stage intent and buyer awareness, Lucky delivers consistent, scalable growth pipelines—especially for brands that need to stand out in crowded markets. Learn more at https://www.theluckyagency.com.

About Top Hat Trivia

Top Hat Trivia brings friends together with custom-hosted, venue-branded trivia nights that are easy for restaurants and pubs to implement, and unforgettable for guests. With curated content, dedicated hosts, and a relentless focus on fun, Top Hat turns Tuesdays into sellouts. Learn more at https://www.tophattrivia.com.

