The Lumistella Company and The Frozen Farmer Unveil a New Holiday Treat: The Elf on the Shelf® Santa's Cookies Ice Cream Line is Now Available at Your Grocer's Freezer

Why settle for leaving Santa just cookies when you can leave him the perfect combination of ice cream and cookies all in one? Tweet this

"As a mom to four daughters, Christmas is a very magical time in our home and we wanted to bring that magic to households across America with a new holiday tradition inspired by Santa's favorite treat," says Katey Evans, founder of The Frozen Farmer. "Why settle for leaving Santa just cookies when you can leave him the perfect combination of ice cream and cookies all in one?"

The collaboration between the two family-owned, women-led companies, The Frozen Farmer, a Shark-Tank-backed brand, and The Lumistella Company, creators of The Elf on the Shelf brand, seemed like a natural partnership.

"At The Lumistella Company, we believe in creating joyful family moments. What's more joyful than cookies and ice cream at Christmastime?" says Christa Pitts, co-founder of The Lumistella Company. "We are thrilled to partner with The Frozen Farmer to bring The Elf on the Shelf Ice Cream line to market. With its roots in a small farm and a heart as vast as the North Pole, The Frozen Farmer not only embodies the spirit of togetherness that defines our Christmas tradition but also inspires us to celebrate with our families."

Perfect for holiday parties, class treats, or Secret Santa exchanges, The Elf on the Shelf Santa's Cookies Ice Cream will be at the top of the Christmas lists of children and adults alike.

And if there weren't enough reasons already to head out to a Kroger Co. location near you to find the new The Elf on the Shelf Santa's Cookies Ice Cream, the packaging for both the ice cream pints and ice cream sandwiches also delivers on the tradition of gift-giving and connectivity during Christmastime by including a gift tag for those who purchase the products to write a personalized message.

"It is always wonderful when you can take two beloved brands and do an integration. We are so excited about this one," says Lori Greiner, who invested in The Frozen Farmer after the brand pitched their business on ABC's "Shark Tank."

About The Frozen Farmer: The Frozen Farmer is a family-owned, small business rooted from a third-generation family farm, led by founder, Katey Evans. A small farm with a big mission, The Frozen Farmer connects consumers to the farmers behind their food by producing farm-crafted frozen desserts. As seen on ABC's "Shark Tank," The Frozen Farmer is a women-owned company certified by the Women's Enterprise Business Council (WBENC).

About The Lumistella Company: CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets®, and Elf Mates® which are all registered trademarks of The Lumistella Company. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging brand experiences, and original entertainment designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime. To learn more about The Lumistella Company, please visit https://lumistella.com/.

Media Contact

Caroline Kalentzos, Frozen Farmer, 804.939.7674, [email protected], https://www.thefrozenfarmer.com/

SOURCE Frozen Farmer