The Lustgarten Foundation Honors Revolution Medicines for Transformative Research in Pancreatic Cancer

"Revolution Medicines exemplifies the power of bold science and collaboration in driving meaningful progress for patients," said Linda Tantawi, CEO of the Lustgarten Foundation. "Their pioneering work targeting RAS-driven cancers brings real hope to the families affected by pancreatic cancer and the research community as a whole."

Daraxonrasib now plays a key role in the Conquering KRAS project, a collaborative research initiative led by the Lustgarten Foundation in partnership with Break Through Cancer, a foundation advancing cross-institutional research in difficult-to-treat cancers. This initiative focuses on accelerating discovery in pancreatic cancer research by zeroing in on inhibition of RAS in pancreatic cancer. The Lustgarten co-funded Conquering KRAS in Pancreatic Cancer Team will analyze patient blood and tumor tissue samples from a dedicated collaboration cohort within a clinical trial evaluating daraxonrasib in patients with pancreatic cancer, using advanced multi-omic and spatial profiling approaches to search for biomarkers able to predict tumor response and how cancer cells adapt to the therapy. In studying these biomarkers, researchers aim to define the biology of drug resistance and potential opportunities for combination drug strategies that may delay or overcome resistance.

"This groundbreaking partnership brings together Lustgarten, Break Through Cancer, leading academic cancer centers and investigators, and RevMed—all united by a shared commitment to improving the lives of patients," said Mark A. Goldsmith, MD, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Revolution Medicines. "This extraordinary collaboration is already producing important, new insights that may point to potential new treatment strategies for patients with pancreatic cancer."

"Accelerating pancreatic cancer research is what we do and we how we make the greatest impact," added David Tuveson, MD, PhD, Chief Scientist at the Lustgarten Foundation and Cancer Center Director, Roy J. Zuckerberg Professor of Cancer Research at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. "This type of progress underscores how meaningful collaboration among scientists, clinicians, and visionary partners can drive real, tangible change for patients and their families."

For 27 years, the Lustgarten Foundation has been a driving force for major advancements in pancreatic cancer research, boldly leading the way through hope and innovation, turning fear into action through education and empowerment. Once overlooked, this field is now a hub for groundbreaking discoveries and top scientific talent. With recent, devastating federal funding cuts, the Foundation remains laser-focused on fueling the most promising pancreatic cancer research, "progress depends on all of us—and on a strong, well-supported scientific enterprise. The Lustgarten Foundation can fill some gaps, but we cannot do it alone," said Linda Tantawi. With the continued support of their dedicated community and collaborators, the Lustgarten Foundation is committed to transforming pancreatic cancer into a curable disease.

The Lustgarten Foundation is the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research in the world, funding preeminent pancreatic cancer researchers, driving the pursuit of bold and innovative science toward earlier detection and better treatments, and transforming pancreatic cancer into a curable disease. The Foundation funds research where creative risks yield high rewards to accelerate and expand life-saving treatment options. We believe time is everything to patients and their families, and that community is power. Lustgarten programs and events provide people affected by pancreatic cancer a voice and a place to create hope, together. For more information about the Lustgarten Foundation, visit lustgarten.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Founded in 2021, Break Through Cancer empowers outstanding researchers and physicians to both intercept and find cures for several of the deadliest cancers by stimulating radical collaboration among outstanding cancer research institutions, including its founding partners: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The Foundation is supported by a Board of Directors from the five partner institutions and a Scientific Advisory Board of U.S. cancer experts. The Foundation was launched with an extraordinary challenge pledge of $250 million from Mr. and Mrs. William H. Goodwin, Jr. and their family, and the estate of William Hunter Goodwin III.

For further information, please visit the Foundation's website at https:/breakthroughcancer.org [http://www.breakthroughcancer.org __title__ ].

