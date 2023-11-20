The Lustgarten Foundation hosts Seeing Beyond, Lustgarten's inaugural pancreatic cancer research symposium

"We are honored to have hosted the most influential scientists in pancreatic cancer research at our inaugural symposium, Seeing Beyond," said Linda Tantawi, CEO of the Lustgarten Foundation. Post this

Seeing Beyond sessions were moderated by world-renowned pancreatic cancer experts, David Tuveson, MD, PhD, Director of the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Cancer Center and Lustgarten Chief Scientist, and Elizabeth Jaffee, MD, The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins and Lustgarten Chief Medical Advisor. Dr. Tuveson led Session I: "Redefining Early Pancreatic Cancer—Detection and Interception," which featured presentations from Brian M. Wolpin, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Marcia (Mimi) Canto, MD, MHS, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Anne Marie Lennon, MBBCh, PhD, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Peter J. Allen, MD, Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Jaffee led Session II: "Clinical Research – Towards Personalized & Targeted Pancreatic Cancer Treatments," which included presentations from Jen Jen Yeh, MD, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Jennifer J. Knox, MSc, MD, FRCPC, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and Vinod P. Balachandran, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Seeing Beyond also showcased a poster session, highlighting the pioneering work and accomplishments of Lustgarten's unique LABS (Lustgarten Advancing Breakthrough Science) Programs.

The Lustgarten Luminary Award was presented to Bert Vogelstein, MD, Professor of Oncology, HHMI Investigator, the Ludwig Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine, for his visionary and groundbreaking contributions to pancreatic cancer research. Dr. Vogelstein gave an illuminating lecture, noting, "The future is now for pancreatic cancer research and having foundations like the Lustgarten Foundation who have the courage to fund creative research are essential." Dr. Vogelstein has led the LABS (Lustgarten Advancing Breakthrough Science) site at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD since 2019 and is one of the world's most cited scientists.

"The progress we've made over the past 25 years is encouraging but there's still much more work to be done," said Andrew Rakeman, Lustgarten Foundation VP of Research. "The only way to better understand this devastating disease is through steadfast research and the Lustgarten Foundation is leading the way."

In 1998, 51-year-old Marc Lustgarten, Cablevision Vice Chairman, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Shocked by the lack of treatment options, the Lustgarten Foundation was created to advance the research related to the diagnosis, treatment, cure and prevention of pancreatic cancer while raising public awareness and providing support for patients and their families. This year, Lustgarten Foundation celebrates its 25th anniversary as the driving force in every major advancement in pancreatic cancer research. For more information, visit http://www.lustgarten.org.

