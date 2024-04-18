The Luxe at Desert Ridge Embarks on Final Phase Expansion of Luxury Condominiums, Prices Start at $950K

"At The Luxe, we've not only aimed to redefine luxury living in Phoenix but also to create a community that stands as a testament to meticulous planning, unmatched quality, and an unwavering commitment to excellence," said Alana Mann, president of The Statesman Group. Post this

The Luxe stands out for its unique features, including expansive patios with unobstructed views of the golf course and Pinnacle Peak Mountains, and homes equipped with modern conveniences such as gas fireplaces, expansive kitchens, and oversized islands. The development's commitment to quality is also evident in a more than $400,000 soundproofing investment made by The Statesman Group, ensuring unparalleled privacy and tranquility.

"At The Luxe, we've not only aimed to redefine luxury living in Phoenix but also to create a community that stands as a testament to meticulous planning, unmatched quality, and an unwavering commitment to excellence," said Alana Mann, president of The Statesman Group. "Our final phase expansion embodies this vision, further enhancing our offering with homes that boast unparalleled design, a prime location that promises an exceptional lifestyle, and amenities that cater to the most discerning tastes. It's a place where every detail reflects our dedication to delivering an exquisite living experience that is as unique as our residents themselves."

Residents of The Luxe enjoy access to an array of luxurious amenities, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a 12,000+ square foot clubhouse, and more. The development's proximity to High Street and Desert Ridge offers unparalleled convenience, with a range of upscale boutiques, gourmet restaurants, and entertainment options just a short walk away.

The Statesman Group's $175 million development began construction in 2019 and has navigated through challenges including delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project's advancement into the Final Phase marks a significant milestone in the completion of this luxury development.

For more information visit http://www.theluxecondoliving.com.

About The Luxe at Desert Ridge:

The Luxe at Desert Ridge is a luxury condominium development by The Statesman Group, offering a blend of style, substance, and sustainability. Located in the heart of North Phoenix and Scottsdale, The Luxe provides its residents with unparalleled luxury, amenities, and convenience. With its latest expansion, The Luxe continues to define what it means to live a life of luxury in Arizona.

