The Luxe Room Ranks No. 54 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America, Secures #1 in Consumer Services with an Extraordinary 5,017% Growth

The Luxe Room, a leading Colorado-based med spa and aesthetics company, has secured the #54 position on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Luxe Room also claimed the #1 spot in the USA for the Consumer Services category, driven by an extraordinary 5,017% growth over the past three years.

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Remarkably, The Luxe Room achieved this rapid growth through bootstrapping, without the use of loans, funding, or outside investors. This achievement highlights the dedication and resourcefulness of its founders, Brad and Danielle Mathers, who have built the company from the ground up, focusing on quality, patient outcomes, and innovative services.

Brad Mathers, Co-CEO of The Luxe Room, expressed, "We are incredibly honored to be recognized as #54 on the Inc. 5000 list and #1 in the Consumer Services category. This achievement is a testament to the dedication, professionalism, and passion of our entire team. Our relentless focus on delivering exceptional patient care and outcomes has driven our growth, and we are excited to continue our upward trajectory."

Danielle Mathers, Co-CEO of The Luxe Room, added, "Reaching these milestones on the Inc. 5000 list reflects the hard work and innovation that our team puts into every aspect of our business. Our growth over the past three years is a direct result of our commitment to excellence in aesthetics and our focus on enhancing the natural beauty of our patients. We are honored to be leading the way in the Consumer Services category and look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in our industry."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

The Luxe Room, a leading med spa with locations in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins, is at the forefront of the aesthetics industry. Known for its exceptional injectable treatments that deliver stunning, natural results, The Luxe Room employs a team of top-tier RN/NP/DNP nurse injectors and licensed medical estheticians. These professionals are experts in using innovative and proprietary techniques to enhance clients' natural beauty.

With a comprehensive suite of services, including Botox, injectables and laser treatments, The Luxe Room is celebrated for its commitment to achieving the beautiful, natural-looking outcomes that clients desire.

