The Luxe Room Secures #1 Spot on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Rocky Mountain Region with a Staggering 2,800% Revenue Growth

The Luxe Room, a leading Colorado med spa and aesthetics company, has clinched the #1 spot on Inc. Magazine's 2024 Regionals: Rocky Mountain Fastest-Growing Private Companies list, showcasing a remarkable 2,800% revenue growth over two years. This achievement highlights the med spa's commitment to quality, exceptional patient outcomes, and innovative services in the highly competitive aesthetics industry, along with its significant contribution to the economic growth in the Rocky Mountain region.

DENVER, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an unprecedented display of growth and innovation, The Luxe Room has clinched the #1 spot on Inc. Magazine's esteemed Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list for 2024. This accolade celebrates the most significant achievers among private companies in the vibrant economies of Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. The Luxe Room's remarkable 2,800% revenue increase over two years sets a new benchmark for success in the region.

Brad Mathers, Co-CEO, expressed, "This exciting accolade honors our extraordinary team, who embody our core ethos of prioritizing customer satisfaction above all else. Their professionalism and unwavering dedication to providing exceptional client outcomes are the true driving forces behind our growth, and the significant impact we've been able to make in a highly-competitive industry."

Danielle Mathers, Co-CEO of The Luxe Room, complemented this sentiment, stating, "Our leadership in the Rocky Mountain region is a testament to our team's exceptional commitment to clinical excellence and transformative patient outcomes. Every achievement we celebrate is directly linked to our team's unwavering commitment to not only uphold but also enhance the quality of care we deliver. Our deep appreciation goes out to them for their continuous drive towards excellence, guaranteeing that our patients experience unparalleled care."

The Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list for 2024 showcases the impressive growth rates of companies across all sectors in the area. With an average growth rate of 122.44 percent from 2020 to 2022, these companies have collectively added 3,838 jobs and contributed $1.7 billion to the regional economy, underscoring the vital role of independent small businesses in driving economic advancement.

For a detailed overview of The Luxe Room's achievements and the complete Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list, visit https://www.inc.com/regionals/rocky-mountain. The site features an interactive database that allows users to filter companies by industry, location, and other key metrics.

Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media, remarked, "The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while."

About The Luxe Room

The Luxe Room, a Colorado company with locations in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins, is revolutionizing the aesthetics industry as a top-tier Med Spa and Aesthetic clinic. Known for their specialization in injectable treatments that produce stunning, natural outcomes, The Luxe Room boasts a team of highly skilled RN/NP nurse injectors and licensed medical estheticians. These professionals are adept at employing unique and proprietary techniques to enhance and preserve natural beauty. Offering an extensive array of preventative and corrective services, including Injectables & Laser Treatments, The Luxe Room is celebrated for its unparalleled expertise. Committed to delivering the flawless, natural-looking outcomes clients desire, The Luxe Room stands out as the ultimate destination for amplifying natural beauty and revealing a rejuvenated, enhanced version of yourself.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

The Inc. 5000 Regionals rank companies based on percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. Eligible companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022. The ranking is a part of Inc.'s broader mission to offer entrepreneurs the resources, experience, and community needed to flourish. Inc. Media, known for its comprehensive coverage and analysis of private companies, has been a leading name in business media for over four decades. For more information and resources for growing companies, visit www.inc.com.

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth comparing 2020 to 2022. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020, and meet specific revenue thresholds for 2020 and 2022 to qualify.

