The Luxury Collective Global Advisory Opens Beverly Hills Office as Los Angeles, New York and London Ties Deepen

"Los Angeles is where I grew up, and it has always been one of the most important markets for our clients," said Eric." Post this

Operating under the Compass Beverly Hills banner and as a member of the Compass Sports and Entertainment Division — a national network of real estate specialists that recorded $12.2 billion in sales volume in 2025 across 951 athlete and entertainer transactions — the new office strengthens TLCGA's cross-border advisory platform for clients whose real estate portfolios, business interests and personal lives span multiple international markets.

Through its membership in the Division, TLCGA also extends access to its London-based operations through The Luxury Collective UK (TLCUK), the firm's wholly owned subsidiary, where TLCGA Managing Partner John Eric serves as Director. This connection provides clients with access to Prime Central London, the Home Counties, the Cotswolds and broader European markets through a coordinated advisory relationship. TLCGA specializes in serving executives, entrepreneurs, family offices, diplomats, government leaders, and clients across the sports, entertainment and creative industries.

The Los Angeles expansion represents both a strategic milestone and a homecoming for Managing Partner John Eric. Raised in Los Angeles, Eric spent his childhood visiting NBC soundstages with his best friend, an early connection to an entertainment industry that would remain a defining part of his professional life. He later built his international advisory career in Washington, D.C. and London, advising diplomats, government leaders and UHNW families on complex real estate matters spanning multiple jurisdictions.

"Los Angeles is where I grew up, and it has always been one of the most important markets for our clients," said Eric. "Many of them move constantly between Los Angeles, New York and London for productions, business opportunities and family. Establishing a permanent presence here allows us to provide the same team and continuity of service in Los Angeles that our clients already rely on across Washington, New York and London."

Unlike traditional city-by-city brokerage models, TLCGA operates as an integrated international advisory firm. Clients work with a consistent advisory team across Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York and London, providing continuity for acquisitions, dispositions, relocations and investment strategies across multiple jurisdictions. The firm also coordinates with a network of tax advisors, legal professionals, property managers and wealth advisors to support international clients navigating the complexities of cross-border ownership.

"John's ability to lead across every market is what creates true continuity for our clients, whether they are transacting in the United States or the United Kingdom," said Ailsa von Dobeneck, Managing Director of TLCUK. "Our teams work seamlessly across the Atlantic, allowing clients to access global expertise through one trusted advisory relationship."

TLCGA's global coordination is overseen by Chief of Staff Rikka Johnson, a veteran of the ultra-high-net-worth hospitality and luxury brands industry, who manages operations across TLCGA's locations and advisory teams.

The firm's U.S. operations are anchored in the Washington metropolitan region, where the firm advises HNW and UHNW individuals, diplomats, family offices and professionals across government, sports and entertainment. In the United Kingdom, the firm operates through TLCUK, a wholly owned subsidiary of TLCGA and an independent estate agency registered in England and Wales. Eric serves as Director, while von Dobeneck oversees day-to-day UK operations.

TLCUK specializes in advising buyers and sellers across Prime Central London, the Home Counties and the Cotswolds, a region often described as "the Hamptons of the UK" due to its appeal among affluent British and American families. Because Compass operates exclusively within the United States, TLCUK remains independent of the Compass brand. Its connection to the Compass Sports and Entertainment Division is through Eric's leadership roles as a Division member in the U.S. and Director of TLCUK in London, providing clients with a dedicated point of contact for UK and European real estate needs.

The expansion reflects a broader transformation within the global entertainment economy. The UK film and television sector contributed a record £6.8 billion to the economy in 2025, with Hollywood studios accounting for £2.8 billion of production spend. Meanwhile, New York experienced renewed growth, with tri-state production spending increasing 21% in 2025, making it the only major U.S. market to fully recover to pre-2023 production levels, according to CBRE research.

As productions, streaming platforms, investment and global talent increasingly move among Los Angeles, New York and London, executives, creators and investors are seeking real estate strategies that reflect increasingly international careers and lifestyles.

As part of the Compass Sports and Entertainment Division, TLCGA provides specialized resources and industry relationships for clients whose careers require mobility, discretion and access to luxury real estate across multiple markets. Confidentiality remains central to the firm's advisory model, with an emphasis on private transactions, long-term relationships and discreet transaction management designed to protect client privacy throughout every stage of the buying, selling and relocation process.

About The Luxury Collective Global Advisory

The Luxury Collective Global Advisory is an international luxury real estate advisory with offices in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York and London. The firm provides strategic real estate advisory services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, diplomats, executives and clients in the sports and entertainment industries. Through an integrated cross-border platform, TLCGA delivers coordinated advisory services for acquisitions, dispositions, relocations and investment portfolios across leading global markets.

The group is affiliated with Compass, one of the premier real estate firms in the United States, across its Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. markets. In London, The Luxury Collective UK (TLCUK), TLCGA's wholly owned subsidiary, operates as its own independent estate agency, connected to the Compass Sports and Entertainment Division through Managing Partner John Eric's membership in the Division and his role as TLCUK's Director. Clients enjoy a single, joined-up advisory experience whether they are focused on Prime Central London, the Home Counties and Cotswolds, a Georgetown rowhouse, a Beverly Hills retreat, or a Manhattan penthouse.

TLCGA specializes in guiding American and international families who live, work, and invest across borders, pairing U.S.-style fiduciary service with best-in-class local expertise in each market served. The team is known for white glove client care, clear communication, and a calm, strategic approach to even the most complex transactions, from first United Kingdom purchases to multi property portfolios.

9454 Wilshire Blvd., Ground Floor, Suite 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 | www.tlcglobaladvisory.com

Media Contact

Angela Casey, The Luxury Collective Global Advisory, 1 202-716-2988, [email protected], https://tlcglobaladvisory.com

SOURCE The Luxury Collective Global Advisory