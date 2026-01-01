The Maimon Group Celebrates Record Breaking 2025 Guest Check-Ins at Holiday Soiree

"By exceeding our owners' property management expectations, we attract the best homes to our portfolio. This creates the opportunity to provide guests access to truly stunning homes throughout California's most desirable markets." — Tal Maimon, Founder and CEO Post this

The Royal Oak estate exemplifies The Maimon Group's dual-purpose approach: the property serves as both a luxury villa rental and a premium event venue. Architecturally distinctive homes in their portfolio are available in several popular neighborhoods, such as Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Malibu, Venice, Woodland Hills and Encino, most of which are available for high-end vacation rentals and event hosting.

This year's holiday celebration also provided an opportunity to showcase the Maimon Group's event concierge team, which helped host product launches for prestigious brands including Prada, Netflix, Red Bull and Ferrari. The team's creative vision and seasonal design expertise were on full display, transforming the Royal Oak estate with elegant holiday décor, hand-crafted cocktails and live entertainment experiences for the 200+ attendees.

Founder and CEO Tal Maimon offered a toast to tribute the partners, collaborators, and clients who contributed to the company's milestone year. He shared the inspiration and vision for the Maimon Group's business model, which combines luxury vacation rentals with event space hosting in architecturally significant properties. He emphasized that the company's success stems from offering discerning clients access to unique homes that serve multiple purposes — whether for extended stays, special occasions, or corporate events.

"Surpassing 3,000 guest check-ins this year demonstrates the demand for our truly exceptional properties in Los Angeles," Tal Maimon shared with attendees. "By exceeding our owners property management expectations, we attract the best homes to our portfolio. This creates the opportunity to provide guests access to truly stunning homes throughout California's most desirable markets. Tonight's event is a great way to show our appreciation for our partners while demonstrating our team's talents."

The Maimon Group's company revenue and record number of properties under management reflect a strong performance in the competitive Los Angeles luxury vacation rental market. The company's 360-degree approach to luxury property care and management of ultra-luxury properties appeals to affluent travelers and event planners seeking unique venues that offer both aesthetic appeal and premium amenities. These homes range from mid-century modern estates to contemporary masterpieces in top destinations across Los Angeles.

The evening concluded with the event concierge team receiving recognition from colleagues and guests for the creative execution, a fitting celebration of the expertise that differentiates the Maimon Group in both vacation rentals and event hosting. Whether it's a month-long villa rental or a private celebration, this team brings the same level of excellence to every guest experience.

Founded in 2017 by brothers Tal and Nir Maimon, the Maimon Group is a Los Angeles–based luxury hospitality and property management company specializing in high-end vacation rentals and bespoke concierge services. With a strong property portfolio across Los Angeles under exclusive management, they now also provide access to estates and villas in Palm Springs, as well as a growing presence in San Diego and Miami. The company combines local insight, personalized service, and innovative technology to deliver seamless five-star experiences for discerning travelers and homeowners alike. Renowned for its discretion and excellence, The Maimon Group continues to redefine modern luxury living through strategic partnerships and a steadfast commitment to exceptional hospitality. For more information visit: https://www.maimongroup.com

