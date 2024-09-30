The Mainspring Group Partners with InetSoft to Transform Homebuilding Analytics with The Mainspring Pulse™

Cites decision-ready data orientation as key differentiator

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InetSoft Technology, a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, is pleased to announce its partnership with The Mainspring Group to launch The Mainspring Pulse™, a state-of-the-art dashboard solution tailored for the homebuilding industry.

The Mainspring Group is a consultancy firm specializing in assisting private regional homebuilders. Leveraging over 50 years of combined experience in the construction industry, The Mainspring Group helps builders capitalize on new opportunities and overcome challenges through strategic use of data and analytics.

The Pulse™ is not just another homebuilding analytics platform. It is designed to present data in a decision-ready orientation, enabling homebuilders to make informed, strategic decisions quickly and efficiently. This innovative solution is actively marketed as a Software as a Service (SaaS) to private residential homebuilders across the United States and Canada.

"We needed a solution that could not only connect to our client's data but also provide keen insights that drive action," explains Matt Collins, Managing Member of The Mainspring Group. "InetSoft's BI technology allows us to deliver distilled, actionable insights to our clients, helping them make informed decisions and take action creating real value."

"InetSoft's goal is to make our analytic dashboard application perfectly suited for solution providers to create their own vertical-focused solution," comments Mark Flaherty, CMO at InetSoft. "The breadth of dashboards The Mainspring Group has built is impressive and is a testament to the ease of use of our developer tools."

Key Features of The Mainspring Pulse™:

Cash Flow Dashboard: Provides a six-month forecast of cash position by week, allowing builders to plan for land acquisitions and other significant expenses with confidence.

Margin Drift Dashboard: Offers real-time gross margin forecasts, constantly updating for any changes and highlighting margin shifts to help builders control costs.

Schedule Variance Dashboard: Analyzes production schedules to identify delays and pinpoint responsible trades, ensuring projects stay on track.

Expense Controller Dashboard: Monitors budgets in real-time, alerting account owners of potential overages before they occur.

Executive Pulse: Delivers critical KPIs daily, including cash position, sales, starts, and closings, directly to executives' inboxes.

Warranty Overview Dashboard: Provides detailed insights into all open warranty requests, helping teams resolve issues promptly.

Additional Reports:

Daily (or weekly) variance report

Consolidated income and balance sheet statements

Spec homes aging report, showing the cost to carry completed specs and the impact on margins

InetSoft's Style Intelligence is the backbone of The Pulse™, transforming data into visually engaging, easily understandable dashboards. Features include interactive visuals, automated report generation, and predictive analytics, all designed to empower homebuilders to extract deeper insights and leverage their data more effectively.

About The Mainspring Group

The Mainspring Group is a specialty firm focused on helping private regional homebuilders identify and take the right next steps. With expertise in operations, supply chain, purchasing, estimating, KPI/metric development, job starts, production, and data management, The Mainspring Group assists builders in capitalizing on new opportunities and overcoming challenges through the strategic use of data and analytics. For more information, visit www.themainspringgroup.com.

About InetSoft

InetSoft is a pioneer in delivering easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed visually-compelling interactive, analytical dashboards. At the core of the platform is a data mashup and transformation engine that can preclude the need for data warehouse and data preparation expenses. All of these capabilities combine to allow a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft's solutions have been deployed at over 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.

To learn more about InetSoft's Style Intelligence, view a demo, or read customer reviews, and download a free evaluation copy, please visit www.inetsoft.com/evaluate.

