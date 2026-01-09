The Malco Group Introduces New Aspen Mini Pumps with First-to-Market Intelligent Capacitance Sensing and Variable Speed Technology

Aspen's new mini pumps represent the best of what's available on the market," said Rebecca Talbot, vice president of marketing, The Malco Group. "We've engineered these solutions to outperform current standards, offering the quietest, most advanced and reliable pumps available, from one supplier. Post this

Aspen Pumps Mini White

America's best-selling mini pump just got better with the new, quiet and reliable Mini White. Designed for below-unit ductless mini-split installs, it delivers up to 5 gallons of flow, a 33-ft head and handles systems up to 7.5 tons/90,000 BTU/h—all at a whisper quiet 21 dB(A). Offering clean aesthetics and an easy-access removable reservoir, it's ideal for visible installs and residential and light commercial applications where easy access and straightforward maintenance matter most.

Silent+ Gen5 Series

The Silent+ Gen5 Series from Aspen Pumps is a full reinvention of condensate removal. The first to be engineered with intelligent capacitance sensing and next-generation variable speed technology, the series delivers whisper-quiet operation as low as 16 dB(A), unmatched reliability and the kind of installation flexibility contractors dream of.

The Silent+ Gen5 Series is available in three models that set a new standard for performance in the industry:

The ultra-slim Silent+ Mini Aqua integrates within high wall equipment and does not have any moving parts that require maintenance. This pump is optimized for in-unit and remote installations, including ducted systems, floor-standing units, chassis units, and trunking applications. Engineered to install directly inside the unit, while maintaining ultra-quite 16 dB(A) operation, this pump also features intelligent sensing that adapts performance automatically, reducing wear and helping to prevent callbacks.

The legendary Silent+ Mini Orange is the world's #1 Orange Pump. Universally compatible and removing the need for dampers, it's engineered for concealed installs like ceiling voids and ducted units. Supporting 11.33-ton systems with 9.25 US gallons of flow and 16 dB(A) sound levels, it's ideal for smaller commercial and residential environments where silent operation is essential and installation space is limited.

The power-packed Silent+ Mini White Gen5 raises the bar for ultra-quiet performance. As the most universal in the series, the Mini White Gen5 allows for internal or external installations. Its pump life is increased by advanced variable speed technology, offering premium performance and the highest flow rate in the Silent+ line, at an industry-leading 16 dB(A). This is the go-to solution for residential installs where silence, flexibility and aesthetics are critical.

One Partner. Countless Solutions. Built for the Trades.

Aspen Pumps is part of The Malco Group's portfolio of jobsite solutions that includes tools, chemicals, condensate management and worksite solutions—all designed to simplify purchasing, standardize installs and help trade pros work more efficiently on every call.

For more information, visit Aspen Mini Pumps.

