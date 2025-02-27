The March 15 flexible spending account (FSA) deadline is almost here: Check out five ways to spend unused funds from FSA Store®

We encourage FSA users to think about everyday expenses – whether it's a product or a telehealth experience, when using their FSA, to avoid forfeiting funds, because if you're already paying for these expenses on a regular basis; why not realize the tax savings by using tax-free FSA funds. Post this

What is the FSA grace period? A grace period is an optional deadline that an employer can choose to elect if their organization offers an FSA as part of their benefit plan. Consumers should check with their FSA administrator or HR department to confirm if they have a remaining prior year plan balance and if their employer offers a grace period extension.

How do I know what's FSA eligible? FSA eligibility rules are determined by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Internal Revenue Code section 213(d). FSAs can be used for a wide variety of clinical services, including preventive exams, doctor visits, surgical procedures, dental care, vision care, and more. In addition, there are many surprisingly eligible ways to use these tax-free funds throughout the year. Explore the searchable eligibility list at FSA Store and spend applicable FSA funds before March 15, or learn more about the FSA grace period in our Learning Center.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store, online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund. Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.

