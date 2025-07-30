The Martec Group Promotes Josh Emington to Partner: Emington Elevated to Senior Leadership Team, from Vice President

"Joining this incredible leadership team and building this amazing company has been a personal goal and a dream come true. The future for Martec is bright, with a deep bench of tremendously talented individuals." Post this

"We're delighted to welcome Josh and his considerable talents into our senior leadership team," said Rick Claar, President of The Martec Group. "He has been a driving force behind the company's forward momentum for more than a decade, and we are fortunate to be charting our next decade ahead with Josh as part of our core strategic planning team."

Emington remarked, "Joining this incredible leadership team and building this amazing company has been a personal goal and a dream come true. The future for Martec is bright, with a deep bench of tremendously talented individuals. It is an absolute honor to carry on the rich 40-year history of serving private equity investors, mid-market companies, and Fortune 1000 leaders to help them rise to meet their most challenging growth and strategic needs."

As Vice President, Emington has led Martec Group's value creation team, working to accelerate company growth and overseeing client relationships and engagements. He has worked diligently and successfully to identify ways to partner more closely with clients, expand their access to the full scope of the firm's service set, and deliver on the company's mission to empower clients by providing deep, meaningful and actionable insights.

Emington has remained active in the Insights Association,the Alliance of M&A Advisors, the Association for Corporate Growth, Michigan State University's Master of Science in Marketing Research Board, the International Franchise Association, the American Marketing Association, and Quirks, among others.

About The Martec Group

The Martec Group is a global market research and consulting firm celebrating 40 years in business in 2025. Our approach to market research ensures that clients receive a deeper understanding of product and service offerings, customer needs, the competitive landscape, and market dynamics. Martec has completed thousands of projects in B2B, B2B2C, and B2C markets throughout its tenure, and leverages industry knowledge and contacts to assess opportunities in a wide range of industries and markets. We work with our clients to customize each engagement to achieve their specific objectives and we take a consultative approach to each client relationship. Learn more at martecgroup.com.

Media Contact

Tom Nixon, The Creative Mill, 1 3134189791, [email protected], creativemillco.com

SOURCE The Martec Group