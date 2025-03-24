The Martec Group Promotes Ken Donaven to Partner; Donaven Celebrates 25 Years with the Company

"Ken exemplifies the best that Martec has to offer in every way. He embraces both qual and quant methodologies; has vast experience in both B2B and B2C markets; and demonstrates the appropriate pursuit of market insights synthesized into actionable strategies for our clients." Post this

"Ken exemplifies the best that Martec has to offer in every way" said Chuck Bean, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer for The Martec Group. "He is the embodiment of the balance that our firm prides itself on: he embraces both qual and quant methodologies; has vast experience in both B2B and B2C markets; and demonstrates the appropriate pursuit of market insights synthesized into actionable strategies for our clients."

Donaven remarked, "I am very humbled, proud, and grateful to be a part of Martec's senior leadership team. Martec has been a second family to me for the past 25 years, and I am excited for the opportunity to help shape the future of the firm."

Ken's experience covers an array of disciplines including focus group moderation, survey design, market sizing/analysis, concept testing, and customer & competitor benchmarking. He also is a key practitioner for Martec's pricing research and created Martec's proprietary Benefit Value Analysis methodology. He is highly experienced in many B2B verticals, including industrial markets, automotive aftermarket, building and construction, and food and beverage.

Ken is a core member of Martec's marketing team and has been integral in creating much of Martec's client-facing content. He recently served as a primary contributor to the firm's eBook, "Pricing Research: How To Effectively Conduct Pricing Studies" and is authoring several other ebooks in the areas of Market Sizing, Brand Analysis, and more.

About The Martec Group

The Martec Group is a global market research and consulting firm celebrating 40 years in business in 2025. Our approach to market research ensures that clients receive a deeper understanding of product and service offerings, customer needs, the competitive landscape, and market dynamics. Martec has completed thousands of projects in B2B, B2B2C, and B2C markets throughout its tenure, and leverages industry knowledge and contacts to assess opportunities in a wide range of industries and markets. We work with our clients to customize each engagement to achieve their specific objectives and we take a consultative approach to each client relationship. Learn more at martecgroup.com.

Media Contact

Tom Nixon, The Creative Mill, 1 3134189791, [email protected], www.creativemillco.com

SOURCE The Martec Group