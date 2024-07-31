The Martech Weekly Announces Exclusive US-based Martech World Forum Event

"Martech World Forum is a natural extension of the research and writing we have been delivering to over one million global readers annually," said Juan Mendoza, CEO and founder of The Martech Weekly. Post this

The forum will feature keynote presentations, insightful showcases, interactive workshops, and a lively debate moderated by Scott Brinker, VP Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot and a pioneer in the Martech field. This is not just another industry event; it is a unique opportunity for connections, networking, and exploring emerging trends in Martech. The event will delve into four critical areas: the Future of Data, the Future of the Martech Stack, the Future of Content and Customer Experience (CX), and the Future of Operations.

Craig Rosenberg, Chief Platform Officer at Scale Ventures and former Distinguished VP in the Sales Practice at Gartner, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

"Martech World Forum is a natural extension of the research and writing we have been delivering to over one million global readers annually," said Juan Mendoza, CEO and founder of The Martech Weekly. "The rapid pace of change in the Martech industry is significant for both B2B and B2C companies, especially with advancements in AI, personalization, and tool consolidation. Our goal with the Martech World Forum series is to create an intimate environment for learning, challenging, and exploring new ideas in Martech."

"Martech World Forum will showcase the leaders in Martech who are spearheading the growth operations movement and are having a substantial impact on our industry," said Darrell Alfonso, Director Marketing Strategy and Operations at Indeed.com. "The collaborative format of the event will enable every attendee, speaker and sponsor to engage in and join the conversation to showcase effective operations at every stage of the growth journey."

"Martech World Forum is a unique peer-to-peer networking experience providing rich engagement opportunities with hands-on participation," commented Melissa McCready, North America General Manager, Martech World Forums. "We have specifically curated the event with leading experts covering trends in data, marketing technology, content and operational best practices. This is a must attend event for all executives in the Martech space."

The event will gather 200 top executives, including CMOs, Heads of Marketing, Chief Digital Officers, Revenue Operations Leaders, Martech Analysts, and GTM leaders from various industries.

For registration information, visit: https://www.themartechweekly.com/martech-world-forum/san-francisco/

About The Martech Weekly

The Martech Weekly is a global media and research company serving marketers, researchers, journalists, consultants, and technology leaders across more than 65 countries. Founded by Juan Mendoza, a former senior marketing technology strategist, The Martech Weekly provides crucial insights into the Martech industry, transforming into an industry analyst, international keynote speaker, and author of the weekly newsletter Martech Weekly. TMW operates the TMW 100 Awards, the world's first independent awards event championing innovation in the global marketing technology industry, and the Martech World Forum conference series.

Media Contact

Karen Steele, Steele-Alloy, 1 5033177698, [email protected], Steele-Alloy

SOURCE The Martech Weekly