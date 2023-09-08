The Massey Family's GeoKids Reaches #1 on Amazon in 3 Categories

"At first, we thought it was silly to try and take photos in so many places," said Lawson. "But now we have all of those 50 state line photos, and it's like a trophy that says, 'We did it!' I think all kids should have a chance to have the same feeling." Tweet this

"At first, we thought it was silly to try and take photos in so many places," said Lawson. "But now we have all of those 50 state line photos, and it's like a trophy that says, 'We did it!' I think all kids should have a chance to have the same feeling."

"Going on these trips taught us how to work together and brought us closer even when we were at home," added Sawyer. "We all learned a lot about setting goals and staying flexible when things didn't go the way we planned."

The Masseys began their 50 State Line Selfie Challenge when they realized they had already captured 12 state line photos on a road trip to Missouri, Iowa, and Mount Rushmore. They set a goal to visit the rest of the 50 states before their older son Sawyer entered middle school. The Masseys went on most of their trips during short school breaks, proving that anyone can become a traveler with some determination and careful planning.

"With this book, our goal was to give other families tips, insights, and inspiration that will help them begin to explore, too," said father, Jim Massey. "We wanted to be totally honest about what it's like to travel as a family, so readers can learn from our wins and from the things we wish we did differently."

"There will always be bumps in the road while traveling, but if you stay focused on your travel goals and what matters to you, you can't go wrong," said Emily. "That's the most important lesson I learned during this journey, and I hope it resonates with readers."

GeoKids was released by Sutton Hart Press, a boutique publishing house that focuses on nonfiction titles that will add value to readers' lives. Sutton Hart Press exclusively represents authors who are national experts in their fields, selecting only a handful of books each year for publication.

"GeoKids" is available now.

About The Massey Family

The Masseys are a family determined to see the world, and they are well on their way. Though they call Maryland home, their hearts are always on the road. The Masseys are part of the less than 1 percent of Americans who have traveled to all 50 states. Together, the family has logged more than 45,000 road miles and marked their journey with 50 State Line Selfies. The Masseys have tried most modes of transportation and all kinds of local cuisine, and they are on their second U.S. National Park Passports' books. They are experts in finding the places between places and making the most of one-of-a-kind experiences.

About Sutton Hart Press: Sutton Hart is an award-winning publishing house based in Vancouver, WA focused on informative non-fiction titles authored by high-authority thought leaders. Sutton Hart categories include business, entrepreneurship, law, science and health, technology, and popular culture.

