The Masters Conference Reboots Leadership Team; Rebrands Tapping Legal Industry Veterans Kevin Vermeulen as CEO and Mike Dalewitz as Executive Chairman

The Masters Conference, a leading forum for legal, regulatory, eDiscovery, and technology professionals, today announced the appointment of Kevin Vermeulen as Chief Executive Officer and the return of Mike Dalewitz as Executive Chairman. The Masters Conference also announced it will rebrand in 2026 as Masters Legal AI, launching the legal industry's first global learning ecosystem dedicated to AI in law. This expanded platform will integrate worldwide events, certification programs, next-generation formats, and new verticals that redefine how legal professionals learn, collaborate, and connect.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Masters Conference, a leading forum for legal, regulatory, eDiscovery, and technology professionals, today announced the appointment of Kevin Vermeulen as Chief Executive Officer and the return of Mike Dalewitz as Executive Chairman. The Masters Conference also announced it will rebrand in 2026 as Masters Legal AI, launching the legal industry's first global learning ecosystem dedicated to AI in law. This expanded platform will integrate worldwide events, certification programs, next-generation formats, and new verticals that redefine how legal professionals learn, collaborate, and connect.

Continuing the vision and spirit of Masters founder, Robert Childress, the organization affirmed that its longstanding advisory board including Bobby V. Perez, Richard Clark, Kevin M. Clark, Bruce Malter, and Alex Lewis will remain in place.

Leadership Strength for a New Chapter

Vermeulen, a seasoned C-suite executive who spent 22 years at ALM brings deep expertise in scaling legal industry events and communities. At ALM, Vermeulen sat in many senior posts, including overseeing all legal events including LegalTech, now named Legalweek.

"The legal industry is at a pivotal moment, and AI is at the center of that transformation," said Vermeulen. "We're seizing the opportunity to fill a much needed void in education and the business of law."

Dalewitz, a serial legal tech entrepreneur with three successful exits, law school professor, and ACEDS-NY founder, returns to Masters with strategic investment and an educator's perspective on the future of legal innovation.

"Great ideas become real progress when surrounded by the right leaders—and our Advisory Board embodies that truth every day," said Dalewitz. "Their dedication, thought leadership, and unwavering support are lighting the path ahead. We are profoundly thankful for the role they play in moving us forward."

This leadership transition fulfills Childress's posthumous wishes for Masters to expand into new disciplines and geographies while remaining rooted in legal education and community-building.

Masters Legal AI: The Industry's Central Hub for AI in Law

Beginning in 2026, the rebranded Masters Legal AI will operate as the global conference and central gathering point for AI in law, bringing together legal professionals, technologists, regulators, academics, and industry leaders to explore the opportunities, risks, and ethical implications of artificial intelligence across legal practice and operations.

The organization will also launch multi-level Legal AI certification programs tailored to law students, attorneys, in-house counsel, legal operations leaders, eDiscovery professionals, and service providers. These programs will blend doctrinal understanding, technical literacy, and hands-on application to equip learners to use AI responsibly and effectively. In addition, AI will be deeply integrated into curriculum design, simulations, interactive learning, and all Masters programming, positioning Masters Legal AI as the definitive global destination for education, community, and thought leadership at the intersection of law and artificial intelligence.

2026: Rebuild, Rebrand, and Expand

Under its new leadership structure, Masters will execute a transformational 2026 roadmap that includes a fully redesigned website and mobile app offering personalized agendas, on-demand learning, advanced networking, and continuous community engagement.

Beyond Legal AI, the organization will expand its certification offerings across core legal technology and industry-support disciplines for both academic and professional audiences. Masters will also launch new verticals, beginning with Masters CYBER, a dedicated initiative focused on cybersecurity, data privacy, and digital risk, with additional sectors to follow in accordance with the founder's multi-vertical vision. A refreshed visual identity will accompany these expansions, reflecting Masters' evolution into an AI-centered, multi-disciplinary education and conference network.

Disrupting Traditional Conference Models

Masters will move decisively beyond traditional panel-heavy formats to introduce dynamic, experiential learning opportunities, including soft-skills tracks focused on leadership, communication, negotiation, and change management; experiential workshops, simulations, labs, and live case studies; TEDx-style talks and short-form, high-impact content; and a year-round community supported by rebuilt digital platforms and ongoing programming.

"With Masters Legal AI, we're building the next generation of a global learning experience—practical, ethical, and future-focused." Dalewitz added. "Executing on Robert Childress' vision will be both an honor and a privilege."

"This is a full-circle moment. Our 2026 roadmap—Legal AI certifications, Masters CYBER, new verticals, and disruptive formats—delivers on Robert Childress's vision and ensures Masters remains ahead of the curve." Perez noted, "It has been a privilege to help guide Masters. Kevin and Mike's leadership positions the organization to become the central global platform for AI in law and beyond."

About The Masters Conference

The Masters Conference is a premier forum and community for legal, regulatory, and technology professionals. Through conferences, certifications, workshops, and year-round programs, Masters brings together leaders and innovators to address the evolving needs of the legal ecosystem. Beginning in 2026 under the Masters Legal AI brand, the organization will serve as the global hub for AI in law while expanding into new verticals such as cybersecurity.

Media Contact

Kenny Gary, LIMELIGHT, 1 2023096912, [email protected], www.limelightgrowth.com

SOURCE The Masters Conference