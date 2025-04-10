The Masters TV Coverage: How to Watch Masters Golf Tournament 2025, Live Stream, Dates, TV Channels, Tee Times, Schedule, Scores, Results

The Masters Golf will be accessible to everyone, with all the key details provided—whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming from your computer or mobile device.

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 Masters will take place from Thursday to Sunday, April 10-13, at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, where the world's top golfers will battle for the coveted green jacket. Below is all the essential info you need to follow the tournament throughout the week, including TV schedules, streaming options, and tee times.

Masters Tournament basics:

What: 2025 Masters

Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

When: Thursday to Sunday, April 10-13

Purse: $20,000,000 ($3,600,000 to the winner)

How to watch the Masters - Live TV Coverage

With the early-season PGA Tour and LIV Golf events wrapped up, the full field is now confirmed for the 2025 Masters at Augusta National.

This year's tournament is packed with compelling storylines. Reigning champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is chasing his third Masters win. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is still seeking his first. And 2024 major winners Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are entering the event with serious momentum.

The good news for fans is that nearly every moment of the 2025 Masters will be available to watch on TV or via online streaming platforms.

CBS and ESPN will handle the TV coverage. ESPN will air the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, along with the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday. CBS will then take over for weekend coverage, showing the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Paramount+ will also offer early-round coverage on both weekend days.

Extensive streaming of the 2025 Masters will be available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com, and the Masters App—much of it at no cost. Expect featured group coverage, select hole feeds, full-round shot tracking, and TV simulcasts among the highlights.

How to watch the Masters on TV

Catch all the excitement of the 2025 Masters on CBS and ESPN. ESPN will broadcast the opening two rounds on Thursday and Friday, while CBS will air the third and final rounds over the weekend. ESPN will also provide coverage of the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

Take a look at the complete TV schedule below:

Wednesday, April 9 (Par 3 Contest): 12–4 p.m. (ESPN)

(Par 3 Contest): 12–4 p.m. (ESPN) Thursday, April 10 : 3–7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

: 3–7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Friday, April 11 : 3–7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

: 3–7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, April 12 : 12–2 p.m. ET (Paramount+); 2–7 p.m. (CBS ONLINE)

: 12–2 p.m. ET (Paramount+); 2–7 p.m. (CBS ONLINE) Sunday, April 13 : 12–2 p.m. ET (Paramount+); 2–7 p.m. (CBS ONLINE)

How to watch the Masters golf online, streaming

Streaming coverage of the 2025 Masters will be available through ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com, and the official Masters app. Fans can enjoy daily featured group and hole coverage, simulcasts of the TV broadcasts, and a wide range of exclusive online content throughout the tournament.

Here's the complete streaming schedule, date, time (all times ET):

MONDAY, APRIL 7

Masters On the Range: 12–2 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

TUESDAY, APRIL 8

Masters On the Range: 9–11 a.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Practice Round Coverage: 12–2 p.m. (ESPN+)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9

Masters On the Range: 9–11 a.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Mornings at the Masters: 9–9:45 a.m. (Masters YouTube)

Practice Round Coverage: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. (ESPN+)

Masters Par 3 Contest: 12–4 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters App)

THURSDAY, APRIL 10

Honorary Starters: 7:30 a.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Masters On the Range: 8:30–10:30 a.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Mornings at the Masters: 9–9:45 a.m. (Masters YouTube, Paramount+)

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.–7:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (4, 5 & 6): 8:45 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner – 11, 12 & 13): 10:45 a.m.–6 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (15 & 16): 11:45 a.m.–7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Round 1 ESPN Telecast: 3–7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters App)

FRIDAY, APRIL 11

Masters On the Range: 8:30–10:30 a.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Mornings at the Masters: 9–9:45 a.m. (Masters YouTube)

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.–7:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (4, 5 & 6): 8:45 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner – 11, 12 & 13): 10:45 a.m.–6 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (15 & 16): 11:45 a.m.–7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Round 2 ESPN Telecast: 3–7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters App)

SATURDAY, APRIL 12

Mornings at the Masters: 9–9:45 a.m. (Masters YouTube)

On the Range: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.–7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (4, 5 & 6): 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner – 11, 12 & 13): 11:45 a.m.–6 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (15 & 16): 12:30–6:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Round 3 Early Coverage: 12–2 p.m. (Paramount+)

Round 3 CBS Telecast: 2–7 p.m. (Paramount+)

SUNDAY, APRIL 13

Mornings at the Masters: 9–9:45 a.m. (Masters YouTube)

On the Range: 10 a.m.–12 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.–7 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (4, 5 & 6): 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner – 11, 12 & 13): 11:45 a.m.–6 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (15 & 16): 12:30–6:30 p.m. (Masters.com, Masters App, Paramount+)

Round 4 Early Coverage: 12–2 p.m. (Paramount+)

Round 4 CBS Telecast: 2–7 p.m. (Paramount+)

2025 Masters tee times: Round 1 (ET)

2025 Masters tee times: Round 2 (ET)

2025 Masters tee times: Round 3 (ET)

2025 Masters tee times: Round 4 (ET)

