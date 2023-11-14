The MC Hotel Names Stephen Copeland Executive Chef for its Allegory Restaurant and Alto Bar

"I am honored to bring my experience to The MC Hotel," says Chef Copeland. "I am committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences, including the culinary marvels that I hold closest to my heart. I look forward to offering our guests a unique adventure that truly transforms our restaurant." Post this

Under Chef Copeland's leadership, Allegory will offer Mediterranean-inspired coastal cuisine in a shared-plate, multi-course format alongside a selection of craft cocktails, draft beer and a robust wine menu. He will introduce some of his beloved creations into the new menu, such as the ricci with short rib ragu and the pollo diavolo, as well as an array of desserts, such as guerrero sorbet, valhrona chocolate cake and chocolate pecan pie a la mode.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chef Stephen Copeland to The MC Hotel," says Ryan Schneider, general manager at Aparium Hotel Group, which manages The MC Hotel Autograph Collection. "Chef Copeland's culinary artistry beautifully marries local flavors and regional ingredients with the allure of international Mediterranean tastes. His creations will transport our guests on a culinary voyage that celebrates the best of both worlds, promising a truly extraordinary dining experience."

In addition to Allegory's refresh, Chef Copeland will introduce a new food menu consisting of hot bites, cold bites and sweets for Alto, Montclair's only rooftop bar that features sweeping views of Manhattan.

Nestled in Montclair, N.J., and just 45 minutes from the vibrant heart of New York City, The MC Hotel is part of the thriving artistic community, close to several art galleries, museums, shops and restaurants, and offers programs and events year-round.

The hotel is located at 690 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. To book reservations for Allegory and Alto, please visit the website here. Allegory's new menu can be found here.

About the MC Hotel, Autograph Collection

Located just 45 minutes outside of NYC, the 159-room MC Hotel, part of Marriott International's Autograph Collection Hotels and managed by Aparium Hotel Group, is at the intersection of culture and community in the heart of Montclair's thriving artistic community. The hotel boasts an impressive on-site art collection and is surrounded by various top-notch art galleries, museums, shops, restaurants, and bars. It is also home to the town's only rooftop bar with stunning Manhattan skyline views. The MC Hotel is a Northeastern hospitality icon.

About Aparium Hotel Group

Established in 2012 and led by founder Mario Tricoci, Aparium Hotel Group is a pioneer in the lifestyle hotel industry with individually unique, awe-inspiring, award-winning independent hotels in distinct yet underserved markets across the U.S. Inspired by the concept of "trans-local hospitality" and a desire to provide an important catalyst in the resurgence of many great American cities, Aparium Hotel Group creates memorable stays and cultural connectivity with top- of market, design forward, locally relevant and dynamically programmed hotels and restaurants that are a destination for discerning travelers and locals alike. The hotels feature elevated services and amenities, with locally curated food and beverage programming, celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit of each community and ultimately ingraining each hotel into the fabric of the cities they inhabit.

Aparium Hotel Group is a vertically integrated owner and operator of 10 hotel properties across the U.S., including The Pontchartrain Hotel (New Orleans), Surety Hotel(Des Moines, Iowa), Hotel Haya (Tampa, Fla.), Crossroads Hotel (Kansas City, Mo.), Detroit Foundation Hotel (Detroit), The MC Hotel(Montclair, N.J.), Hewing Hotel (Minneapolis), Hu. Hotel (Memphis, Tenn.), Clayton Members Club & Hotel (Denver), Jasper Hotel (Fargo, N.D.) and several projects in various stages of development. For more information about Aparium Hotel Group, please visit aparium.com.

Media Contact

