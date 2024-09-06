The McKinney Law Group is Expanding to Asheville, North Carolina!

We're excited to announce that a new branch of The McKinney Law Group will soon open in Asheville, NC! We bring the skill and devotion we've shown our Florida family law clients to our new friends and neighbors in Asheville. Come visit us at 1 N Pack Square #403B, Asheville.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asheville, NC, welcomes The McKinney Law Group, a dedicated legal team of family law attorneys and support staff who take a civil, principled approach to family law. Our new location is at 1 N Pack Square #403B, Asheville, NC 28801, conveniently located near the intersection of College St. and Broadway St., just off I-240.