The McKinney Law Group is Expanding to Asheville, North Carolina!

We're excited to announce that a new branch of The McKinney Law Group will soon open in Asheville, NC! We bring the skill and devotion we've shown our Florida family law clients to our new friends and neighbors in Asheville. Come visit us at 1 N Pack Square #403B, Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asheville, NC, welcomes The McKinney Law Group, a dedicated legal team of family law attorneys and support staff who take a civil, principled approach to family law. Our new location is at 1 N Pack Square #403B, Asheville, NC 28801, conveniently located near the intersection of College St. and Broadway St., just off I-240.
Firm founder and lead attorney Damien McKinney notes that the strength of his firm and the key to success is a sincere understanding of each client's unique needs. Family law matters are very personal and sensitive; we pair legal knowledge and practical strategy with compassionate advocacy to help you through this challenging time in your life.
Minimal stress, maximum results – that's what you can expect from Damien and his team. We can assist you with the following family law matters:
- Spousal support to fairly support financial stability during and after divorce
- Fair child support calculations to provide for your child's rights and needs
- Custom, flexible custody and child possession plans, designed with your child's best interest in mind to safeguard and protect them
- Divorce and separation, with an eye toward fiscal equity
- Pre- and post-nuptial agreements to preserve everything you've worked so hard to achieve
The McKinney Law Group is proud to serve the residents of Asheville and Tampa with zeal, focus, and determination. We treat you with the respect and sensitivity you deserve and are here to answer your questions, soothe your worries, and advocate for the best possible outcome of your legal matter.
Media Contact
Damien McKinney, McKinney Law Group, 1 8134283400, [email protected], https://themckinneylawgroup.com
SOURCE McKinney Law Group
Share this article