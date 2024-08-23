The Media Industry's First AI-Powered End-to-End Clearance and Archival Workspace

3PSync Unveils arcWorks™: Revolutionizing Media Asset Management at Footage Fest 2024

LOS ANGELES and MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3PSync, a pioneering software company specializing in AI-driven automation systems for the media industry, proudly announces the launch of arcWorks™ at Footage Fest 2024. This groundbreaking software is set to transform the way third-party assets are managed in video production, marking a significant milestone in streamlining media production workflows.

arcWorks™ is the media industry's first comprehensive, end-to-end clearance and archival workspace, empowering production teams to effortlessly manage third-party clearances throughout the entire production process—from initial entry into the editing system to final delivery across multiple platforms. By automating the tracking, cataloging, and management of third-party assets such as video clips, images, audio files, and documents, arcWorks™ eliminates the time-consuming and error-prone manual processes that have long been a challenge for the clearance department.

"The clearance department is vital in identifying, gathering, and clearing all third-party assets and legal releases for a project, yet it remains the last link on the production line that isn't fully digitized," said Teddy Cannon, Co-founder of 3PSync. "With arcWorks™, we provide a comprehensive and intuitive platform that not only simplifies these tasks but also significantly reduces potential costly errors."

Footage Fest 2024, taking place from September 26-28 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in Marina del Rey, California, serves as the ideal stage for the official launch of arcWorks™. Industry professionals, media enthusiasts, and potential partners are invited to visit the 3PSync booth for an exclusive preview of ARC Works' features, including its AI-powered metadata extraction, unique file identification, and seamless integration with Edit Decision Lists (EDLs).

"We're excited to present arcWorks™ at Footage Fest 2024," added Adam Roberts, Co-founder of 3PSync. "This is just the beginning of what 3PSync has to offer, and we are committed to continually pushing the boundaries of media automation. arcWorks™ represents a significant advancement in how media production teams can manage assets efficiently and stay on budget."

Key Features of arcWorks™:

Command Center Organization: A centralized hub providing instant access to all project-related information, including asset source owner, contact details, terms of use, and restrictions.

AI-Powered Metadata Sync: Automated extraction and cataloging of metadata, ensuring every asset is uniquely identified and easy to track.

Instant EDL Rectification: Effortless processing of EDLs, with arcWorks™ filtering out non-third-party assets and providing a clear overview of all usage and costs.

Legal Document Virtual Room: A collaborative space where legal teams can review and sign off on appearance releases and licenses in real-time, streamlining legal compliance.

The official launch of arcWorks™ by 3PSync will take place at Footage Fest 2024 on September 28, 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand how arcWorks™ transforms the rights and clearances department, bringing it fully into the digital age.

For more information about 3PSync and arcWorks™, please visit www.3psync.com.

About 3PSync: 3PSync is a dynamic software company founded by veteran legal, rights, and clearances professionals, Teddy Cannon and Adam Roberts. Focused on driving innovation in the media industry, 3PSync specializes in automation systems that optimize media production workflows. The company's cutting-edge solutions, such as arcWorks™, are designed to streamline and simplify complex tasks, providing production teams with the tools they need to excel in today's competitive landscape.

Media Contact

Rahman Sayeed, 3PSync, 1 949-485-0791, [email protected], www.3psync.com

