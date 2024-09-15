The Media Legends Gala: Celebrating Excellence in Broadcasting and Media, Honors Ernie Anastos

SOS Radio is proud to announce its upcoming Media Legends Gala, taking place on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This prestigious event will recognize the outstanding contributions of leaders in the media industry. Set to be a night of celebration, inspiration, and networking, the Gala will bring together iconic personalities, including this month's featured cover honoree, Ernie Anastos, who has shaped and elevated the world of broadcasting.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOS Radio is proud to announce its upcoming Media Legends Gala on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This prestigious event will recognize the outstanding contributions of leaders in the media industry. Set to be a night of celebration, inspiration, and networking, the Gala will bring together iconic personalities, including this month's featured cover honoree, Ernie Anastos, who has shaped and elevated the world of broadcasting.

The evening will feature a red-carpet experience, live performances, and award presentations honoring individuals who have made significant strides in radio, television, digital media, and journalism. Guests will also have the opportunity to engage with media veterans, emerging talents, and influencers committed to conscious living and impactful storytelling.

Aligned with its mission, the Media Legends Gala will highlight how the media industry continues to inspire positive change, ignite minds, and transform lives through high-quality content. The event promises to be an unforgettable night filled with insightful conversations, memorable moments, and a shared vision for the future of media.

For more information and registration, visit SOS Radio Events.

About SOS Radio:

SOS Radio is a global platform that fosters conscious living and positive change through diverse, high-quality media content. It hosts shows that inspire, educate, and entertain audiences worldwide, including the popular ASCEND Radio Show.

